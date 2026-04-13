Will the approaching cold fronts affect Pretoria this week?

Pretoria residents can expect a week of unsettled weather as the impact of three cold fronts moving across South Africa filters inland, bringing a mix of thunderstorms, cloudy conditions and a gradual drop in temperatures.

According to Vox Weather, the first cold front will make landfall late on Tuesday.

While the cold fronts will make landfall over the Western and Southern Cape, their effects will extend into inland provinces such as Gauteng.

However, the well-known Weather hooligan, Juandre Vorster says there is four cold fronts approaching.

According to forecasts from the South African Weather Service (SAWS), these systems are expected to push moisture into the interior, creating favourable conditions for afternoon and evening thunderstorms across Pretoria and surrounding areas.

Although Gauteng is unlikely to experience the severe cold typically associated with coastal cold fronts, Pretoria residents should still prepare for an unsettled week marked by increased thunderstorm activity, periods of heavy rain, especially from midweek, slightly cooler daytime temperatures towards the weekend, and noticeably colder mornings heading into next week.

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