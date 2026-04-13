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Will the approaching cold fronts affect Pretoria this week?  

A series of three cold fronts sweeping across SA is expected to bring scattered thunderstorms and cooler temperatures to Pretoria.

19 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Will the three approaching cold fronts affect Pretoria this week?  
Do you think the three approaching cold fronts will affect Pretoria this week?  Photo: Stock

Pretoria residents can expect a week of unsettled weather as the impact of three cold fronts moving across South Africa filters inland, bringing a mix of thunderstorms, cloudy conditions and a gradual drop in temperatures.

According to Vox Weather, the first cold front will make landfall late on Tuesday.

While the cold fronts will make landfall over the Western and Southern Cape, their effects will extend into inland provinces such as Gauteng.

However, the well-known Weather hooligan, Juandre Vorster says there is four cold fronts approaching.

According to forecasts from the South African Weather Service (SAWS), these systems are expected to push moisture into the interior, creating favourable conditions for afternoon and evening thunderstorms across Pretoria and surrounding areas.

Although Gauteng is unlikely to experience the severe cold typically associated with coastal cold fronts, Pretoria residents should still prepare for an unsettled week marked by increased thunderstorm activity, periods of heavy rain, especially from midweek, slightly cooler daytime temperatures towards the weekend, and noticeably colder mornings heading into next week.

Also read: Young Pretoria man shot by taxi driver in alleged road rage incident

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19 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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