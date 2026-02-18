Well-known Weather hooligan rushed to hospital after near-fatal wasp sting

Well-known local weather personality Juandre Vorster was stung by a wasp while trimming hedges — and says the reaction that followed sent him racing to the hospital.

Vorster, who lives in Montana with his wife, Yolandi Viktor, was busy in the garden trimming hedges on Monday afternoon when he was stung on the back of his neck by a black wasp.

“What was strange is that I was stung by a bee that same morning and I had no reaction,” Juandre Vorster said.

“But when I was stung by the wasp in the afternoon, I immediately felt strange. My chest and throat started closing up, my face went numb, and I knew I was in trouble. It was hard for me to breathe, and if I didn’t deliberately take a breath, my body wouldn’t breathe on its own.”

He said his wife did not waste time getting him to the hospital.

“I looked horrible — my face, lips and eyes were swollen. I looked just like a pumpkin — and she was amazing as she made her way through traffic to the hospital.”

On arrival, he said the staff immediately began treatment.

“The doctors were incredible, especially Dr J Coetzer. They administered an adrenaline shot and kept me for observation. The doctors explained that stings from these wasps can quickly turn deadly, especially if you have an allergic reaction,” he said.

Vorster urged people to be cautious when working outdoors and to be prepared for emergencies, adding that allergies can sometimes develop unexpectedly.

He is the face behind The Weather Hooligan — a fast-growing, entertainment-meets-weather platform where forecasts come with big energy, quick humour and real-time storm updates for everyday South Africans.

A self-described weather lover and “meteorological hobbyist”, Vorster has built a loyal following by turning what’s usually a dull forecast into a must-watch show — often using characters, costumes and relatable SA-style banter, while still aiming to keep viewers informed and prepared.

What to do when you’re stung by a wasp: Get to safety first – Walk away calmly from where you were stung (wasps can sting more than once and others may be nearby).

Basic first aid at the sting site

Wash the area with soap and water. – Remove tight items (rings, watches, bracelets) near the sting before swelling starts.

Cold pack (wrapped in cloth) for 10–20 minutes, repeat as needed to reduce pain and swelling.

If it’s on an arm/leg, raise the limb.

For itch/swelling, you can use calamine, a baking-soda paste, or 1% hydrocortisone cream.

Note: Wasps usually don’t leave a stinger (bees do). If you do see a stinger, scrape it out rather than squeezing.

Watch closely for 30–60 minutes

Most stings improve with home care, but you must watch for a serious allergy (anaphylaxis), which can start quickly.

Emergency warning signs (treat as urgent) Call emergency services immediately if any of these happen: Trouble breathing, wheezing, tight throat/hoarse voice

Swelling of the face, lips, tongue, or throat

Swelling of the face, lips, tongue, or throat

Widespread hives, dizziness/fainting, collapse