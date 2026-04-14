North residents voice frustration over closure of local pools

Residents across the north of Pretoria have voiced growing frustration following the closure of several public swimming pools, as the Tshwane metro officially brought the 2026 swimming season to an end on April 7.

The seasonal shutdown affects a number of free-standing public pools, including those in Pretoria North, Soshanguve, Les Marais, Akasia and surrounding areas, leaving many residents concerned about limited recreational options.

While the metro indicated that the closures form part of its routine seasonal programme, some residents feel the decision comes at a time when many still rely on these facilities for affordable leisure, exercise and social activity.

“I understand that it’s the end of the season, but the weather is still warm on some days.

“These pools are the only safe places for our children to swim. Now they are closed, and there are not many alternatives,” said Pretoria North resident, Kabelo Mokoena.

The metro has acknowledged operational challenges experienced during the season, including a shortage of liquid chlorine gas cylinders, which affected the maintenance of some facilities.

Despite this, the metro maintained that most pools remained accessible throughout the summer period and thanked residents for their patience and co-operation.

Community members argue that ongoing maintenance issues and periodic closures throughout the season already limited their access.

Patricia Saunders of Sinoville said, “We have had times when the pools were closed even before the season ended. Now with the official closure, it feels like we barely had enough time to enjoy them properly.”

Saunders also raised concerns about the broader social impact of the closures, particularly on young people who depend on community facilities to stay active and out of trouble.

“These pools keep kids busy and away from the streets. When they are closed, especially during school holidays or weekends, you see more children with nothing to do. It becomes a community problem.”

According to the metro, the upgrades will focus on improving infrastructure, including grandstands, ablution facilities and administrative offices, to ensure compliance with health and safety standards.

The municipality has assured residents that all affected swimming pools will reopen during the spring season, once maintenance work has been completed and conditions are suitable.

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