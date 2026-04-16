Beloved Grade 6 learner killed in tragic accident

Beloved Grade 6 learner Mercy Mupona has died following a tragic accident, leaving the Laerskool Kameelfontein community in deep mourning.

The heartbreaking news was shared by the school in a touching tribute, in which Mercy was remembered for her bubbly personality, bright smile, and love of netball.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of one of our beloved Grade 6 learners, Mercy Mupona, after a tragic accident.

“The news was shared sensitively with our learners this morning, and counsellors were available on the premises to support both learners and staff through this incredibly difficult time. Our school community is deeply affected by this loss, and our hearts go out to Mercy’s mother, sister, family and friends.

“Her friendly, bubbly smile and beautiful little face will be remembered forever. We will also miss her terribly on the netball court – the sport she loved so much.

“We ask that you keep our school community in your prayers, and especially Mercy’s family during this time of mourning and loss.

“Rest in peace, Mercy. You will always be dearly loved, and we will remember you forever.”

It is believed Mercy was recently killed in a pedestrian accident in Pretoria.

The exact details and circumstances surrounding the accident could not yet be confirmed at the time of publication.

Friends have described her as a go-getter with a shining personality.

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