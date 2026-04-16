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Beloved Grade 6 learner killed in tragic accident

Beloved Grade 6 learner Mercy Mupona is being remembered for her bright smile, bubbly personality and love for netball.

31 minutes ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Beloved Grade 6 learner killed in tragic accident
Beloved Grade 6 learner Mercy Mupona will be remembered for her bright smile and bubbly spirit after her tragic passing. Photo: Facebook/ Laerskool Kameelfontein

Beloved Grade 6 learner Mercy Mupona has died following a tragic accident, leaving the Laerskool Kameelfontein community in deep mourning.

The heartbreaking news was shared by the school in a touching tribute, in which Mercy was remembered for her bubbly personality, bright smile, and love of netball.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of one of our beloved Grade 6 learners, Mercy Mupona, after a tragic accident.

“The news was shared sensitively with our learners this morning, and counsellors were available on the premises to support both learners and staff through this incredibly difficult time. Our school community is deeply affected by this loss, and our hearts go out to Mercy’s mother, sister, family and friends.

“Her friendly, bubbly smile and beautiful little face will be remembered forever. We will also miss her terribly on the netball court – the sport she loved so much.

“We ask that you keep our school community in your prayers, and especially Mercy’s family during this time of mourning and loss.

“Rest in peace, Mercy. You will always be dearly loved, and we will remember you forever.”

It is believed Mercy was recently killed in a pedestrian accident in Pretoria.

The exact details and circumstances surrounding the accident could not yet be confirmed at the time of publication.

Friends have described her as a go-getter with a shining personality.

Also read: Beloved emergency worker murdered at Brooklyn guesthouse

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31 minutes ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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