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Human skeletal remains found floating in Hartbeespoort Dam

A human skeleton was found floating in the Hartbeespoort Dam on Wednesday afternoon after a fisherman made the shocking discovery.

18 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Human skeletal remains found floating in Hartbeespoort Dam
A human skeletal remains was found floating in the Hartbeespoort Dam. Photo:NSIR

A human skeleton was discovered floating in the Hartbeespoort Dam on Wednesday afternoon after a fisherman spotted the remains.

The police spokesperson Captain Majang Skalkie said the police received a report about a human skeleton floating in the dam at around 15:00.

“We confirm that the police in Hartbeespoort have registered an Inquest docket following the discovery of a human skeleton.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the police found the skeleton and removed it.”

He said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Abinaar Mohlaki of Hartbeespoort Police Station, at 082-492-3994 or call the Crime Stop number at 08600-10111.

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18 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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