Human skeletal remains found floating in Hartbeespoort Dam

A human skeleton was discovered floating in the Hartbeespoort Dam on Wednesday afternoon after a fisherman spotted the remains.

The police spokesperson Captain Majang Skalkie said the police received a report about a human skeleton floating in the dam at around 15:00.

“We confirm that the police in Hartbeespoort have registered an Inquest docket following the discovery of a human skeleton.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the police found the skeleton and removed it.”

He said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Abinaar Mohlaki of Hartbeespoort Police Station, at 082-492-3994 or call the Crime Stop number at 08600-10111.

Also read: Beloved Grade 6 learner killed in tragic accident

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.