Suspected Karenpark drug dealer arrested after community tip-off

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Karenpark, north of Pretoria, for possession of and dealing in drugs following a swift operation by the TMPD Drug Unit.

The arrest, which took place on April 13, was made after members of the public alerted authorities to suspicious drug-related activities in the area.

Acting on the tip-off, TMPD officers launched an operation to track down the suspect, who matched the description provided by community members.

Upon locating the individual, officers conducted a search and discovered crystal meth in his possession.

He was immediately arrested at the scene and later detained at a local police station. He is expected to appear in court soon.

TMPD spokesperson Colonel Isaac Mahamba confirmed the arrest and commended the role played by the community in assisting law enforcement.

“The arrest was made possible through valuable information received from residents. This highlights the importance of community involvement in the fight against crime.

“We urge members of the public to continue working with us to root out drug-related activities,” said Mahamba.

He further reiterated the department’s commitment to tackling the spread of drugs in Pretoria, noting that such operations form part of ongoing efforts to create safer communities.

“The TMPD remains resolute in eradicating drugs from our communities. Drug dealing not only destroys lives but also fuels other forms of crime. We will continue to act decisively on any information received,” he added.

Authorities have encouraged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

Members of the public can contact the TMPD Drug Unit directly on 012 358 7095/6 or report to their nearest TMPD regional offices.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel