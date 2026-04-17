Another body found at Hartbeespoort Dam amid ongoing search operation

Police divers made a grim discovery at Hartbeespoort Dam on Thursday night when the body of an unidentified man was recovered near Ifafi Aquatic Club during an ongoing search operation.

Police spokesperson Captain Majang Skalkie said the team had been following up on reports of a possible drowning earlier in the week when they instead uncovered another body, raising questions as investigations continue.

“According to the initial report, SAPS divers were following up on information received regarding an individual who allegedly drowned on Sunday, 12 April 2026. During the search operation, the body of an unidentified African male, estimated to be approximately 20 years old, was discovered. The deceased was wearing black trousers.”

He said an inquest docket has been opened, and investigations are ongoing.

Members of the community who may have information that could assist in identifying the deceased are urged to contact the Investigating Officer, Detective Sergeant Abinaar Mohlaki of the Hartbeespoort Detectives, on 082 492 3994.

This comes after a human skeleton was discovered floating in the Hartbeespoort Dam on Wednesday afternoon after a fisherman spotted the remains.

The South African Police Service urges the public to treat all open water sources as potentially dangerous and to prioritise safety at all times.

Also read: Human skeletal remains found floating in Hartbeespoort Dam

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