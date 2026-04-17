Slain emergency worker Braam Krüger laid to rest

Slain emergency worker Abraham (Braam) Pretorius Krüger was laid to rest on Friday morning, as family, friends and colleagues gathered to honour a life defined by courage, compassion and unwavering service to others.

The emotional service paid tribute to a man remembered not only for his dedication in the line of duty, but for the lasting impact he had on everyone who knew him.

His burial took place at Zandfontein Cemetery, after which mourners gathered at the Gereformeerde Kerk Waterkloofrand for a memorial service.

During the heartfelt proceedings, Braam was remembered as a selfless and courageous man whose life was defined by service, compassion and an unwavering commitment to helping others.

Watch the service here:

Police are still searching for a fifth suspect in Braam’s murder. He was found tied up and killed at a Brooklyn guesthouse earlier this month.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the hunt for the outstanding suspect is ongoing, after four men appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday in connection with the murder.

Ntando Zondi (26), Mpendule Wandile Nyembe (27), Sphesihle Mbambo (24) and Siphosihle Xulu (22), all believed to be from KwaZulu-Natal, were arrested in Protea Glen, Soweto, at around 04:00 on Sunday, just over a week after Braam was murdered.

Braam was found tied up in one of the guesthouse rooms, with clear signs of a struggle, on Thursday, April 2, at a guesthouse on Justice Mohamed Drive in Brooklyn.

He would have celebrated his 41st birthday on April 5 and is being remembered with deep sadness by his family, friends and colleagues in the emergency services community.

Also read: Police still searching for fifth suspect in Braam Krüger murder case

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