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Slain emergency worker Braam Krüger laid to rest

Family, friends and colleagues gathered to bid a final farewell to slain emergency worker Braam Krüger on Friday morning.

April 17, 2026
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Slain emergency worker Braam Krüger laid to rest
Braam Krüger was laid to rest on Friday. Photo: YouTube/Facebook

Slain emergency worker Abraham (Braam) Pretorius Krüger was laid to rest on Friday morning, as family, friends and colleagues gathered to honour a life defined by courage, compassion and unwavering service to others.

The emotional service paid tribute to a man remembered not only for his dedication in the line of duty, but for the lasting impact he had on everyone who knew him.

His burial took place at Zandfontein Cemetery, after which mourners gathered at the Gereformeerde Kerk Waterkloofrand for a memorial service.

During the heartfelt proceedings, Braam was remembered as a selfless and courageous man whose life was defined by service, compassion and an unwavering commitment to helping others.

Watch the service here:

Police are still searching for a fifth suspect in Braam’s murder. He was found tied up and killed at a Brooklyn guesthouse earlier this month.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the hunt for the outstanding suspect is ongoing, after four men appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday in connection with the murder.

Ntando Zondi (26), Mpendule Wandile Nyembe (27), Sphesihle Mbambo (24) and Siphosihle Xulu (22), all believed to be from KwaZulu-Natal, were arrested in Protea Glen, Soweto, at around 04:00 on Sunday, just over a week after Braam was murdered.

Braam was found tied up in one of the guesthouse rooms, with clear signs of a struggle, on Thursday, April 2, at a guesthouse on Justice Mohamed Drive in Brooklyn.

He would have celebrated his 41st birthday on April 5 and is being remembered with deep sadness by his family, friends and colleagues in the emergency services community.

Also read: Police still searching for fifth suspect in Braam Krüger murder case

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April 17, 2026
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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