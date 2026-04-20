No operational challenges at Hatherley landfill site, metro says

The Tshwane metro has dismissed claims of operational disruptions at the Hatherely Landfill Site, maintaining that the facility remains fully functional despite concerns raised by residents and waste removal operators.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the landfill site is fully operational and accessible to both residents and customers, and there is no shortage of machinery or fuel impacting services.

“For now, the site is equipped with sufficient landfill machinery, with enough fuel to support uninterrupted operations,” Mashigo said.

This comes amid complaints from residents and water removers who allege that only two machines are currently working at the site, leading to long queues and delays in waste disposal.

The residents claimed that when speaking to the site manager at Hatherley, he allegedly said budget cuts have disrupted operations and delayed payments to contractors.

Some residents further claim that limited equipment is slowing down operations.

However, the city has rejected these claims, stating that there are “no verified disruptions linked to the availability of plant, machinery, or diesel” at landfill or garden refuse sites.

Mashigo also refuted allegations that budget constraints are affecting operations, particularly contractor payments and site maintenance.

“The city confirms that there are currently no material challenges affecting contractor payments or site maintenance. Operations at the site are proceeding as planned, with all related operational and administrative processes functioning effectively,” he said.

Similar complaints have been raised about other waste facilities, including the 26th Avenue Garden Refuse Site in Menlo Park, where users claim they were given similar explanations about budget cuts and limited resources.

Mashigo, however, maintains that no such challenges have been reported.

“There are currently no reported operational challenges of this nature affecting the Menlo Park facility or other sites under the city’s management,” Mashigo said.

Previously, the Section 79 Oversight Committee, which recently flagged concerns around landfill sites in Pretoria, revealed that some of the city’s landfills and garden refuse sites had security gaps, staffing shortages and the broader impact of budget constraints on service delivery.

Mashigo, however, said the city has already taken steps to strengthen operations.

“Requests for additional security have been submitted, while more general workers have been appointed to improve staffing levels.

Mashigo added that existing landfill equipment remains adequate and continues to operate on a 24-hour basis to support efficient service delivery.

“The city maintains that all landfill and garden refuse sites are operational and continue to render services. Where concerns are raised, these are being actively assessed within the context of ongoing operations and continuous monitoring,” he said.

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