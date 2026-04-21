Brooklyn smuggling case postponed, accused remain behind bars

The case against five accused linked to an alleged cross-border smuggling operation in Brooklyn has been postponed to April 29, with all suspects remaining in custody.

This follows their recent appearance in the Pretoria Regional Court, where the matter was delayed to allow for a formal bail application and further investigations.

According to a media statement issued by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) on April 20, François van der Merwe, Stellio Gilles Robert Capo Chichi (45), Khonsou Seba Capo Chichi (18), and two additional accused appeared in the Pretoria Regional Court.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the postponement will allow investigators to verify critical information.

“The trio will remain in custody while the investigators verify Benin nationals’ immigration status and their address in South Africa,” said Mogale.

The latest development comes after the group was arrested earlier this month during an intelligence-driven sting operation at a shopping centre in Brooklyn.

At the time, authorities alleged that the suspects were involved in facilitating the illegal movement of individuals across the Limpopo River into Zimbabwe, with the intention of continuing their journey to Europe.

It is further alleged that a facilitator had been paid about R250 000 to co-ordinate the illegal crossing.

“During the operation, law enforcement officials confiscated several cellphones and approximately R318 000 in cash believed to be linked to the alleged smuggling scheme,” said Mogale.

Mogale said previous investigations also revealed that Stellio Capo Chichi is allegedly a wanted fugitive in France and Benin for crimes against the state.

She stated that through the assistance of Interpol, authorities confirmed that he is wanted in Benin.

“The arrests form part of ongoing efforts by the Hawks to clamp down on organised cross-border crime networks and illegal migration routes often exploited by syndicates.”

Mogale reiterated that investigations are still ongoing, with more details expected to emerge as authorities continue to work with local and international partners.

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