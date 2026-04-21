Police nab trio linked to street robbery in Pretoria North

Three suspects are expected to appear in court following their arrest in connection with a street robbery that took place in Pretoria North.

According to Pretoria North police spokesperson Sergeant Tumisang Moloto, the robbery occurred on April 17, when a woman was on her way to work.

It is alleged that she was approached by three suspects who confronted and overpowered her before snatching her iPhone.

Sergeant Moloto said the suspects then fled the scene in a blue Hyundai Tucson that reportedly had no registration plates.

“Local authorities attached to the crime prevention unit were swiftly alerted and immediately launched a search for the suspects.

“Their rapid response and follow-up on gathered information led them to Koos de la Rey Street, near an abandoned building.

He said police intercepted a vehicle matching the description and arrested three suspects at the scene.

“However, a fourth suspect managed to evade arrest and is still at large. The station can confirm that a manhunt is underway to locate and apprehend the outstanding suspect,” he said.

“The quick response by members of the crime prevention unit played a crucial role in ensuring that the suspects were apprehended shortly after the incident.

“We remain committed to tackling crime and ensuring the safety of our communities,” said Moloto.

He further urged members of the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities that may assist police in ongoing investigations.

Moloto said the three are expected to appear before the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court soon, where they will face charges of common robbery.

Police investigations are continuing to track down the fourth suspect.

Moloto reiterated the police’s commitment to maintaining visibility and responding swiftly to crime, assuring the community that efforts to curb criminal activity in Pretoria North remain a priority.

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