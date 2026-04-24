Sinkhole halts Centurion-Irene train services

Metro Trains operating between Centurion and Irene stations have been halted on April 20 with immediate effect due to a sinkhole impacting both lines.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) said the decision was made due to safety concerns.

This situation has forced the closure of a significant portion of the route as technical teams evaluate the degree of ground movement and infrastructure damage.

Prasa spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said, “Preliminary inspections have confirmed further ground movement, including the expansion of the sinkhole and sagging of the railway line.”

Although this section is completely closed, partial services will still be available between Pretoria and Centurion, and between Kempton Park and Irene. This does not affect Gautrain operations.

Initial estimates suggest that recovery could take up to five weeks, influenced by adverse weather conditions, which currently include heavy rainfall.

Commuters are encouraged to explore alternative transportation methods, although no replacement bus service is currently offered for the affected area. A refund process is available for qualifying Metrorail monthly and weekly ticket holders at all ticket sales locations.

“Commuters travelling through the affected area are advised to consider alternative transport options whilst technical assessments and necessary interventions are carried out,” said Mofokeng.

Metrorail Gauteng has expressed regret for the disruption caused and is working to restore safe and reliable services as rapidly as possible, once conditions improve.

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