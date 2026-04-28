Have you seen this missing Moot teen?

Police have launched an urgent search for 16-year-old Buhle Masehla, who was last seen leaving her home in Pretoria Moot on March 26, and has not been seen or heard from since.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), Buhle left her residence on the day of her disappearance and has not returned home, prompting growing concern for her safety.

At the time she went missing, she was wearing a black hat, black trousers and black shoes.

A missing person’s case has since been opened at Pretoria Moot SAPS, and investigations are ongoing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have information about Buhle’s whereabouts to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the investigating officer, Constable Best, on 012 353 5441 or report to their nearest police station.

SAPS has also called on members of the public to share the information widely to assist in safely locating the teenager.

What should you do when you have a missing loved one?

When a person goes missing, it is of the utmost importance for the SAPS to fulfill our mandate to serve and protect the citizens of South Africa. It is essential to take steps and start the investigation into a missing person’s case immediately. You can assist the SAPS when reporting a missing person by following these steps:

Report a missing person at your nearest police station immediately.

Produce a recent photograph of the missing person, if possible.

Give a complete description of the missing person’s last whereabouts, clothes that they were wearing, as well as any information that can assist the investigating officer.

Complete and sign a SAPS 55(A) form. This form safeguards the SAPS from hoax reports and indemnifies the SAPS to distribute the photograph and information of the missing person.

Obtain the investigating officer’s contact details, and send any additional information that might become available.

If a missing person is found or returns voluntarily, inform the investigating officer immediately. A SAPS 92 form must be completed to inform the Bureau of Missing Persons that the missing person’s report can be removed from the circulation system.

Also read: Beloved Grade 6 learner killed in tragic accident

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