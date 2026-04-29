Tshwane probes foul smell in East Lynne

A strong stench is disrupting the livelihoods of East Lynne residents.

According to community member Beverley Jansen van Vuuren, they suspect the issue could stem from a broken sewerage pipe or people in the area blocking the Hartebees Spruit with sandbags underneath the N1 highway.

This prevents the river from flowing freely towards Waverley, resulting in stagnant pools which then attract mould.

Van Vuuren said that sometimes the smell comes and goes unpredictably, and makes their lives really difficult. “This smell is really terrible. It’s getting into our houses and making life difficult for us.”

She added that the matter has been reported to the metro multiple times, but no action has been taken.

“We are pleading with authorities to come and check what is going on here. This poses a serious health risk for the community,” said Van Vuuren.

Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the Tshwane metro’s municipal health services were only made aware of the complaint when Rekord sent an enquiry.

“An Environmental Health Practitioner inspected the area on April 23, to investigate the reported smell, but no foul odour was detected during the visit although some residents reported that they occasionally notice a sewage-like smell,” he said.

Mashigo mentioned that the issue has been referred to the city’s Water and Sanitation Business Unit for further investigation.

He stated that the delay in addressing the issue is attributed to the Health Department not previously being aware of the complaint.

“No timeline has been given on the resolution yet, but updates will depend on the outcome of further investigations,” he concluded.

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