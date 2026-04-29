TMPD officers accused of corruption and protecting illegal activities at settlements

Some residents of the Plastic View and Cemetery View informal settlements have accused members of the TMPD of corruption, soliciting bribes, and enabling unlawful activities within the settlements.

They allege that certain TMPD officers regularly collect bribes from informal traders, tuck shop owners and shebeen operators conducting business illegally in the settlements.

According to residents, officers allegedly come to inspect when complaints are lodged, relating to loud music over weekends, only to later accept money in exchange for taking no further action.

“They come to inspect after complaints are made by residents of nearby suburbs, but then they get bribed and leave without doing anything,” the residents alleged.

Residents further claimed that some officers allegedly receive up to R500 to ignore illegal activities.

The community also accused some TMPD officers of being complicit in illegal dumping operations.

According to residents, trucks carrying rubble and household waste are allegedly escorted into the settlements, where waste is dumped illegally instead of being taken to landfill sites.

“They protect waste removers hired by people from nearby suburbs to dump waste in the settlements because they do not want to pay landfill fees,” residents alleged.

Additional allegations were made regarding immigration enforcement operations.

Residents claimed that some officers allegedly tip off undocumented foreign nationals ahead of planned raids, allowing them to evade arrest before returning afterwards to collect money.

The community said corruption within law enforcement is contributing to worsening living conditions in the settlements, illegal dumping and the continued operation of unlawful businesses within the settlements.

Responding to the allegations, Samkelo Mgobozi, Tshwane mayoral spokesperson speaking on behalf of TMPD, said the city is treating the claims and allegations very seriously.

“The Department of Community Safety has noted the concerns raised by residents of Plastic View and Cemetery View regarding the alleged conduct of certain members of the TMPD. These concerns are being taken seriously,” Mgobozi said.

He stressed that while the allegations remain unproven through formal investigative processes and lack of evidence at present, they could not simply be ignored.

“Allegations that members of the TMPD are accepting bribes, tipping off individuals ahead of operations, escorting illegal dumping activities or collecting money from businesses strike at the heart of law enforcement integrity,” he said.

Mgobozi said the city maintains a zero-tolerance approach to corruption and abuse of authority.

“A city cannot be safe where law enforcement is compromised, and it cannot be clean where illegal dumping is protected rather than prosecuted,” he said.

He confirmed that systems are already in place to investigate corruption-related complaints involving TMPD officers.

“At this stage, the specific allegations have not yet been substantiated through formal processes. Residents are therefore urged to come forward through the appropriate channels to enable proper investigation,” Mgobozi said.

He warned that any officer found guilty of misconduct would face serious consequences.

“Any officer found, through due process, to have engaged in misconduct will face the full weight of disciplinary and criminal proceedings. The department does not protect those who betray the public’s trust,” he said.

Mgobozi added that officers implicated in wrongdoing could face suspension and criminal prosecution.

“This includes suspensions and assisting SAPS in its investigations to ensure smooth prosecutions of those implicated. There will be no internal protection for wrongdoing,” he said.

He noted that recent dismissals within the department demonstrate the city’s commitment to accountability.

Members of the public with evidence are encouraged to formally report it.

“Residents are urged to provide specific, actionable information through SAPS, the TMPD Integrity Unit or the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID). Anonymous allegations limit the ability to act decisively. Evidence enables consequence management,” Mgobozi said.

He said the TMPD Integrity Unit remains responsible for investigating internal misconduct, while matters referred to IPID ensure independent oversight.

“Where patterns of behaviour are identified, broader operational interventions, including redeployment and targeted investigations, will be implemented,” he said.

Mgobozi also confirmed that enforcement operations are being reviewed to reduce the risk of information leaks and operational tip-offs.

“This includes tighter control of operational information and accountability within teams. Residents must be able to trust the officers who serve them. Where that trust is broken, the response will be firm, lawful and decisive,” he said.

Mgobozi said the city does not target individuals based on nationality, but acts when laws are broken.

“Issues relating to undocumented individuals, unlawful economic activity and exploitation within settlements are being addressed through co-ordinated operations with the Department of Home Affairs and SAPS,” he said.

Residents with information are encouraged to report through the following channels:

Open a criminal case at the nearest SAPS station.

Report the matter to the TMPD Integrity Unit on 083 657 2998 to enable an internal investigation or the IPID by emailing gauteng@ipid.gov.za for independent oversight.

All complaints received will be monitored to ensure they are handled with urgency and transparency.

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