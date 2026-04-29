Urgent appeal: Who knows 92-year-old Ken Smy in Pretoria?

A 92-year-old man is lying in a Pretoria hospital bed with no known way of contacting his family after a serious fall left him injured and alone.

Ken Smy is currently receiving treatment at Kalafong Provincial Hospital, where he was admitted following the incident at the residential complex where he lives.

Marnell Dickson, who has been assisting Smy, said she and her husband first met him about two years ago under difficult circumstances.

“We saw him pushing a trolley down the street, but it was clearly difficult. He took two steps and had to rest,” she said.

Moved by his situation, the couple began helping him where they could — taking him to the shops weekly and even caring for his cat during previous hospital stays.

According to Dickson, Smy had a hip replacement in 2020 and recently suffered another devastating fall in his flat.

“He managed to drag himself to the door and kept hitting it with his walking stick until someone noticed,” she said.

He sustained fractures to his hip and right leg and remains in hospital, with concerns growing about what will happen once he is discharged.

“It is clear that he will need help. There is a possibility that he may be wheelchair-bound,” she added.

Efforts to locate his family have so far been unsuccessful, and it is understood that the management of his residential complex does not have any contact details for his next of kin.

All information related to this case will be verified with the South African Police Service.

Those who may know Smy or have information that could assist in locating his family are urged to come forward as a matter of urgency.

Anyone with information can contact Marnell Dickson on 082 337 8939.

Also read: Young Pretoria newlyweds killed in horror N3 head-on crash

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