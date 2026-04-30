Heavy rain, thunderstorms and flooding expected in Pretoria this week

Pretoria residents are being urged to prepare for heavy rain, thunderstorms and possible flooding this week as a slow-moving cut-off low weather system moves across the country, bringing unstable conditions to Gauteng.

According to the SA Weather Service (SAWS), the system is expected to spread across the central interior, including Gauteng, bringing scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms.

A cut-off low is a slow-moving upper-air system that can linger for several days, often leading to prolonged rainfall and severe weather.

While the initial impact is expected over parts of the Northern Cape and North West, the system will intensify on Thursday and move further east, affecting inland provinces including Gauteng.

For Pretoria, this means an increased likelihood of thunderstorms, heavy downpours and a noticeable drop in temperatures as the system develops.

The SAWS warns that these storms may be accompanied by strong, damaging winds, hail and intense rainfall, which could lead to localised flooding and damage to infrastructure.

By Friday, the system is expected to begin moving out of the country, but unsettled weather may persist, with scattered showers and thundershowers still forecast over Gauteng, including Pretoria, into the afternoon.

Residents are advised to remain cautious, especially when travelling. Authorities have warned motorists to avoid flooded roads and low-lying areas, reduce speed during storms and not to seek shelter under trees or tall structures during lightning activity.

Meanwhile, the Weather Hooligan’s Juandre Vorster, said a very wet and cold winter is anticipated, potentially leading to snowfall in areas that have not experienced it in years.

“Note that snowfall is not predicted for today, but rather the possibility of snowfall exists for the upcoming winter season if the current moisture and humidity patterns persist. A significant cloud system is presently covering approximately 80% of South Africa, and while intense, In my opinion, the seasons appear to be late.”

Also read: Urgent appeal: Who knows 92-year-old Ken Smy in Pretoria?

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