Investigation launched after SANDF military base robbed

SAPS and the Thaba Tshwane Military Police have confirmed that a case of business burglary at Tekbase, Lyttelton Military Base, Avo Street in Pretoria has been opened.

The Director of Defence Corporate Communication, Brigadier General Selina Rawlins, said the case was launched following a suspected burglary on April 27.

Rawlins mentioned that at about 12:00, a member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) discovered a break-in at a storeroom upon returning from an official funeral in Mafikeng, Northwest.

“The burglar door had been forcefully opened, and preliminary findings indicate that three R4 rifles and a grenade launcher were stolen,” she said.

Rawlins confirmed that the SANDF is currently verifying if any additional equipment or items are missing.

“It is suspected that access to the premises was gained by cutting a hole in the perimeter fence. Empty SANDF equipment boxes were discovered in the nearby bushes,” she added.

Rawlins stated that an investigation is currently underway and progress regarding the case will be communicated in due course.

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