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Severe storms expected in Pretoria today – here is the latest

Residents are urged to stay alert as severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, hail and strong winds are expected to hit parts of Gauteng today.

16 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Severe storms expected in Pretoria today - here is the latest
Severe storms are expected in Pretoria today. Photo: Stock

Pretoria residents are urged to remain cautious today as an intense cut-off low-pressure system moves across South Africa, bringing the risk of severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours, hail, lightning and localised flooding to Gauteng.

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) warned that the system is expected to bring cold, wet and windy conditions to large parts of the country between May, 5 and 7, with disruptive rainfall, damaging winds, rough seas and disruptive snowfall expected in several provinces.

According to VoxWeather, Gauteng is included under a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms today, with possible localised flooding of vulnerable roads, low-lying areas and bridges, as well as localised damage to settlements.

Although Pretoria is not expected to see snow, residents may still feel the impact of the system through colder conditions, heavy rain, strong winds, hail and lightning.

Motorists are urged to avoid flooded roads, reduce speed during heavy downpours and keep a safe following distance. Residents should also secure loose outdoor items and avoid sheltering under trees during thunderstorms.

SAWS has urged the public to monitor official forecasts and warnings, as updates may change as the system develops.

Also read: Disruptive snowfall signals major cold snap across SA – Will Pretoria feel the chill?

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16 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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