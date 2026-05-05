Severe storms expected in Pretoria today – here is the latest

Pretoria residents are urged to remain cautious today as an intense cut-off low-pressure system moves across South Africa, bringing the risk of severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours, hail, lightning and localised flooding to Gauteng.

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) warned that the system is expected to bring cold, wet and windy conditions to large parts of the country between May, 5 and 7, with disruptive rainfall, damaging winds, rough seas and disruptive snowfall expected in several provinces.

According to VoxWeather, Gauteng is included under a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms today, with possible localised flooding of vulnerable roads, low-lying areas and bridges, as well as localised damage to settlements.

Although Pretoria is not expected to see snow, residents may still feel the impact of the system through colder conditions, heavy rain, strong winds, hail and lightning.

Motorists are urged to avoid flooded roads, reduce speed during heavy downpours and keep a safe following distance. Residents should also secure loose outdoor items and avoid sheltering under trees during thunderstorms.

SAWS has urged the public to monitor official forecasts and warnings, as updates may change as the system develops.

Also read: Disruptive snowfall signals major cold snap across SA – Will Pretoria feel the chill?

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