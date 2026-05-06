Metro to relocate Lynnwood Road pipe in Thursday planned maintenance

Residents in Brooklyn and several surrounding Pretoria east suburbs are urged to prepare for a planned 11-hour water supply interruption scheduled for May 7.

According to metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, the Water and Sanitation Business Unit will be relocating an existing water pipeline on Lynnwood Road in Brooklyn to a more accessible position for future maintenance purposes.

“The pipe will be relocated to an accessible location so that it can be convenient for maintenance purposes,” Mashigo said.

The planned work is expected to take place from 08:00 until 19:00 and will result in a temporary interruption of the water supply to several areas across Pretoria east and central regions.

Affected areas include Arcadia, Arcadia Ext 8, 10, and 11, Brooklyn, Colbyn, Colbyn Ext 1 and 2, Elandspoort 357-JR, Hartebeestpoort 362-JR, Hatfield, Hillcrest, Hillcrest Ext 1, Koedoespoort 325-JR, Lisdogan Park, Menlo Park, Muckleneuk, and Sunnyside.

Mashigo said the work forms part of the metro’s ongoing infrastructure maintenance programme aimed at improving long-term service delivery and ensuring easier access for future repairs.

“This planned work is necessary to ensure improved access to critical infrastructure and to support more efficient maintenance of the water network going forward,” Mashigo said.

He added that the metro understands the inconvenience the interruption may cause and has apologised to affected residents.

“The city apologises profusely for the inconvenience that may arise as a result of this scheduled work,” Mashigo said.

Residents and businesses in the affected areas are advised to store sufficient water in advance and to use water sparingly during the interruption period.

The metro has also encouraged residents to plan for the shutdown, particularly essential services and institutions that rely heavily on a continuous water supply.

Water supply is expected to be restored once the work has been completed, although stabilisation of the system may vary across different areas following reconnection.

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