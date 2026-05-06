Suspected burglar dies after botched break-in at Wonderboom South home

A 54-year-old man from Wonderboom South made a shocking discovery outside his home in the early hours of Wednesday morning when he found a suspected burglar lying injured on the ground, moments after responding to his dogs barking.

A suspected burglar has died following an apparent break-in at a home in Wonderboom South, Pretoria, in the early hours of 6 May.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, the incident occurred at about 03:40 at a property on 3rd Avenue.

“He proceeded to the lounge area where the dogs were barking in the direction of the window. Upon arrival, he noticed the window was open and heard movement outside, although no person was visible,” Van Dyk explained.

The man then went outside with a remote control and noticed clothing caught on top of the palisade fence, suggesting someone had attempted to climb over.

After activating his panic button to alert private security, the homeowner exited through the gate and discovered an unknown man lying on the ground, bleeding.

“At that stage, the individual was still alive and appeared to be attempting to roll on the ground. The complainant stated that he did not make any physical contact with the individual,” said Van Dyk.

Security personnel arrived shortly afterwards, while emergency medical services were also called to the scene.

Van Dyuk said the suspect was declared dead on the scene.

“The homeowner then returned inside the house, where it was discovered that two MacBook laptops and an iPhone 14 had been stolen.

“The total value of the stolen items has not yet been disclosed.”

Police have opened a case of housebreaking and theft. An inquest docket will also be registered to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the suspect’s death.

He said investigations are ongoing.

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