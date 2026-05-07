Authorities act on Mooiplaas illegal dumping crisis

A recent joint law enforcement operation by the Gauteng Department of Environment and the Tshwane metro has brought some relief to residents of the Mooiplaas informal settlement in Centurion, who say officials are finally seeing first-hand the harsh living conditions.

The operation, conducted on April 30 and led by MEC Ewan Botha, formed part of a joint multi-stakeholder environmental enforcement initiative aimed at tackling illegal dumping and related environmental violations in the area.

It brought together several authorities, including SAPS, TMPD, alongside provincial and municipal Green Scorpions.

Authorities confirmed that the operation resulted in arrests, fines issued to offenders, and the disruption of ongoing illegal dumping activities.

Residents say the visit by officials has given them hope that their long-standing concerns are finally being acknowledged.

Among them is Oscar Mabuza, who described the daily reality of living in Mooiplaas as both difficult and unsafe, pointing to persistent illegal dumping as a major contributor to deteriorating conditions.

He said piles of waste continue to accumulate in and around the settlement, creating an environment that is not only unpleasant but also hazardous to residents’ health.

Mabuza explained that living in informal structures already presents significant challenges. The situation is worsened by the lack of proper waste management and sanitation services.

He said residents are forced to navigate through areas littered with rubbish, exposing children and families to harmful substances and increasing the risk of illness.

“The smell from the dumping sites becomes unbearable, particularly during warmer days, while stagnant waste attracts rodents and insects that further threaten the community’s well-being.”

Mabuza added that living in shacks makes it difficult to shield families from these environmental hazards, noting that the structures offer little protection against pollution and disease.

He expressed concern that the ongoing situation continues to undermine residents’ dignity and quality of life, saying that many feel neglected despite repeatedly raising these issues.

Another resident, Busi Sikhosana, highlighted additional challenges as winter approaches.

She said many families in the settlement will soon begin lighting fires outside their homes to stay warm, a practice that contributes to air pollution and poses risks to children who may play near the fires.

Sikhosana explained that the smoke from these fires, combined with the already polluted environment caused by illegal dumping, creates dangerous living conditions, particularly for children and the elderly.

“Illegal dumping remains a persistent issue that continues to affect our daily lives.”

Despite these challenges, she said she was encouraged by the recent visit by officials, adding that it allowed them to witness the dire conditions residents face daily rather than relying solely on reports.

The Gauteng Department of Environment said the operation demonstrated a zero-tolerance approach to environmental crimes and emphasised the importance of collaboration between stakeholders in protecting communities.

The department added that such joint efforts are critical in restoring order and ensuring compliance with environmental laws, particularly in areas heavily affected by illegal dumping.

The metro confirmed that the operation specifically targeted environmental violations within the settlement and formed part of broader efforts to address ongoing challenges related to waste management.

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