Water leaks in Pretoria Gardens caused by vandalism – metro

Following ongoing complaints about continuous water spillage from the LL Heights and Hercules East Reservoirs, the Tshwane metro has attributed the leaks to ongoing theft and vandalism in the area.

The spillage from the reservoirs, which are situated in a mountainous area, has been damaging private homes and municipal infrastructure, as well as causing stormwater drain blockages and soil erosion.

“What was once an isolated incident has now turned into a persistent infrastructure failure that is causing severe damage to properties below the reservoirs while thousands of litres of clean drinking water are being lost every day,” Ward 1 Councillor Leon Kruyshaar said.

“Residents have repeatedly reported the matter to Tshwane Bulk Water, yet the situation continues to deteriorate with little to no long-term intervention.”

Kruyshaar said some possible causes were identified through previous reports and infrastructure concerns. These include faulty overflow valves, damaged inlet or outlet pipework, structural defects within the reservoir system, poor telemetry and water-level control systems, pressure surges caused by flow-control operations, lack of preventative maintenance, possible vandalism or infrastructure tampering, or failure of automatic shut-off mechanisms.

“The City of Tshwane has itself acknowledged ongoing operational challenges within parts of the Heights Reservoir system servicing the Hercules and Pretoria Gardens network.

“Residents cannot continue living with flooded yards, damaged foundations, collapsing embankments and the constant fear of worsening structural damage while this crisis is ignored.

“Water loss on this scale during a time of ongoing water restrictions and supply challenges are completely unacceptable,” he added.

Residents’ demands are immediate technical investigation into the root cause, permanent repairs instead of temporary patchwork fixes, upgrading of telemetry and level-control systems, independent structural assessment of the reservoirs, accountability from Tshwane Bulk Water officials, and urgent protection of affected residents and properties.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo told Rekord that it is aware of the ongoing challenges at the reservoirs and insists that criminal activity is the cause.

“The city is aware of the reported water leakages and overflow incidents at the affected reservoir sites, and the matter is receiving operational attention from the relevant technical teams.

“The incidents are primarily linked to reservoir overflows resulting from theft, vandalism and tampering with infrastructure components, particularly pilot valves. The challenge has persisted intermittently over the past couple of months, with teams continuing to monitor and respond to incidents as they arise,” Mashigo said.

The Hercules East Reservoir provides water to several areas in the central-western part of Pretoria. These include Capital Park , Claremont, Daspoort, Eloff Estate 320-JR, Hermanstad, Kollegerand 600-JR, Mountain View, Nicomar, Park Town Estate, Pretoria Gardens, Pretoria Town, Townlands 351-JR, Roseville, Suiderberg, Wonderboom 302-JR and Zandfontein 317-JR.

Mashigo said both short and long-term measures have been implemented to ensure municipal infrastructure is protected and residents do not become victims of acts of vandalism directed at their water supply.

He said the metro has already identified both immediate and long-term interventions.

“As an immediate mitigation measure, pilot valves are being housed inside dirt boxes to minimise the risk of tampering and vandalism. In the longer term, the city is working towards strengthening security measures at reservoir sites, including the deployment of on-site security personnel, to safeguard critical water infrastructure and improve system reliability for residents,” he added.

Watch a video of the spillage:

#PretoriaGardens #Ward1 #WaterCrisis @leonkruyshaar13 3 MAY 2026 | ONGOING RESERVOIR WATER SPILLAGE CRISIS ABOVE PRETORIA GARDENS – RESIDENTS DEMAND URGENT ACTION The continuous water spillages from the LL Heights and Hercules-East Reservoirs situated on the mountain above Pretoria Gardens in Ward 1 have now become an unacceptable daily occurrence. What was once an isolated incident has now turned into a persistent infrastructure failure that is causing severe damage to properties below the reservoirs while thousands of litres of clean drinking water are being lost every day. Residents have repeatedly reported the matter to Tshwane Bulk Water, yet the situation continues to deteriorate with little to no long-term intervention. The reality is this: • Massive volumes of potable water are flowing uncontrolled down the mountain slopes • Property foundations are being weakened due to constant soil saturation • Flooding and erosion are damaging private homes and municipal infrastructure • Debris washed down the mountain is blocking stormwater systems • Revenue is literally being washed away while residents are expected to conserve water This issue has already been highlighted publicly and in the media previously, including reports concerning the Hercules-East Reservoir spillages affecting residents in Pretoria Gardens. Possible causes identified through previous reports and infrastructure concerns include: • Faulty overflow valves • Damaged inlet or outlet pipework • Structural defects within the reservoir system • Poor telemetry and water-level control systems • Pressure surges caused by flow-control operations • Lack of preventative maintenance • Possible vandalism or infrastructure tampering • Failure of automatic shut-off mechanisms The City of Tshwane has itself acknowledged ongoing operational challenges within parts of the Heights Reservoir system servicing the Hercules and Pretoria Gardens network. Residents cannot continue living with flooded yards, damaged foundations, collapsing embankments and the constant fear of worsening structural damage while this crisis is ignored. The community is demanding: ✅ Immediate technical investigation into the root cause ✅ Permanent repairs instead of temporary patchwork fixes ✅ Upgrading of telemetry and level-control systems ✅ Independent structural assessment of the reservoirs ✅ Accountability from Tshwane Bulk Water officials ✅ Urgent protection of affected residents and properties Water losses on this scale during a time of ongoing water restrictions and supply challenges are completely unacceptable. #Tshwane #SaveOurWater @NewsNexusOfficial @rekordpretoria @eNCA @news_liveSA @DA MOOT @Mayor_CilliersBrink @Democratic Alliance @Citizen News ♬ original sound – Ward Councillor Leon Kruyshaar

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel