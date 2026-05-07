Man killed after crashing through shopping centre fence in Pretoria North

A man has died following a high-impact crash on Sefako Makgatho Drive in Pretoria North, where his vehicle tore through a shopping centre fence before coming to a stop inside the premises.

According to information from the Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services (PVES), emergency services were called to the scene at approximately 01:20 on Thursday after reports of a serious motor vehicle accident in the northern parts of Pretoria.

Responders found that a vehicle with a man in it crashed through the palisade fencing of a shopping centre along Sefako Makgatho Drive, coming to rest inside the property.

The driver was found severely entrapped in the wreckage and in a critical condition.

Advanced Paramedic Assist Ambulance Services and Pro Med Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene, alongside (PVES).

However, while PVES members were en route, confirmation was received from the scene that the man had succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the crash.

“The patient had unfortunately died due to injuries sustained in the collision,” PVES said.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) took over the scene and will conduct further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed. Emergency responders extended their condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.”

Also read: Young man killed in Steve Biko Road crash remembered as ‘ray of sunshine’

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