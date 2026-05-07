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Man killed after crashing through shopping centre fence in Pretoria North

A man was killed when his vehicle crashed through a shopping centre fence on Sefako Makgatho Drive in the early hours of Thursday morning.

2 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Man killed after crashing through shopping centre fence in Pretoria North
A man was killed after crashing through shopping centre fence in Pretoria North. Photo: Stock

A man has died following a high-impact crash on Sefako Makgatho Drive in Pretoria North, where his vehicle tore through a shopping centre fence before coming to a stop inside the premises.

According to information from the Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services (PVES), emergency services were called to the scene at approximately 01:20 on Thursday after reports of a serious motor vehicle accident in the northern parts of Pretoria.

Responders found that a vehicle with a man in it crashed through the palisade fencing of a shopping centre along Sefako Makgatho Drive, coming to rest inside the property.

The driver was found severely entrapped in the wreckage and in a critical condition.

Advanced Paramedic Assist Ambulance Services and Pro Med Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene, alongside (PVES).

However, while PVES members were en route, confirmation was received from the scene that the man had succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the crash.

“The patient had unfortunately died due to injuries sustained in the collision,” PVES said.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) took over the scene and will conduct further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed. Emergency responders extended their condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.”

Also read: Young man killed in Steve Biko Road crash remembered as ‘ray of sunshine’

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2 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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