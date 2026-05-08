12-hour water outage for Laudium and surrounding areas this weekend

Residents in Laudium and surrounding areas are urged to prepare for a 12-hour water supply interruption this coming weekend as Rand Water conducts essential maintenance on the Laudium water meter.

According to Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, the city’s Water and Sanitation Business Unit was notified by the water utility of planned maintenance scheduled to take place from 18:00 on May 9 until 06:00 on May 10.

Mashigo explained that the work will temporarily disrupt the supply to areas fed by the meter, including Laudium, Christoburg, Claudius, Erasmia, Mooiplaats, Pretoria Town, and Townlands 351-JR.

“While these are the primary affected areas, the essential maintenance work may also impact other locations not listed,” he said.

Mashigo stated that the maintenance is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the metro’s infrastructure and ensure a stable, sustainable water supply in the long term.

He noted that while the disruption may cause inconvenience, the project is necessary to improve system reliability.

“The City of Tshwane sincerely apologises for any inconvenience. We appeal to all residents to use water sparingly and assist in conserving this vital resource,” said Mashigo.

He urged households to adhere to conservation measures, such as refraining from watering gardens, washing cars, cleaning driveways with hose pipes or filling swimming pools.

Residents are also advised to flush toilets only when necessary, close taps while brushing teeth, and reduce daily consumption as much as possible.

Mashigo highlighted that the city remains committed to providing reliable services and appreciates the co-operation of residents.

Once completed, the upgrade to the Laudium water meter will enhance monitoring accuracy and help prevent future unplanned disruptions.

Residents are encouraged to make necessary preparations ahead of the scheduled maintenance to minimise the impact of the interruption.

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