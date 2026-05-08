Scores of wanted suspects among arrested in Tshwane police operation

In Pretoria, police arrested 285 wanted suspects associated with serious and violent offences during a multidisciplinary operation carried out in the Wierdabrug and Olievehoutbosch areas on May 7.

Led by the SAPS in the Tshwane District under Tshwane District Commissioner Major-General Samuel Thine, the operation resulted in the arrest of 384 suspects for various crimes.

Tshwane District SAPS spokesperson, Captain Johan van Dyk, said police were supported by the Department of Home Affairs, TMPD, Gauteng Provincial Traffic and local community policing forums (CPFs).

“With district detectives forming part of this operation, police arrested 285 wanted suspects linked to serious and violent crimes, including murder, armed robbery and attempted murder,” said Van Dyk.

He also mentioned that 83 undocumented immigrants were detained and handed over to immigration authorities for processing.

Police increased compliance checks and crime prevention efforts in the targeted precincts during the operation.

“Police officers inspected 18 liquor outlets, with seven being closed for non-compliance with the non-compliance with the liquor Act and liquor confiscated,” said Van Dyk.

The operation included ongoing high-visibility patrols and roadblocks, where 1 245 individuals and 325 vehicles were searched.

“Traffic authorities issued 103 AARTO infringement notices, totalling R44 975, and 17 taxis were impounded for non-compliance with the Road Traffic Act,” Van Dyk stated.

Additionally, focused patrols in identified crime hotspots resulted in multiple drug-related arrests.

“Seven suspects were arrested for dealing in and possession of drugs after police confiscated 48 Mandrax tablets, 51 bags containing CAT, two sachets of heroin and three bags of dagga,” said Van Dyk.

Police also inspected eight second-hand dealerships, all of which were found to violate the Second-Hand Goods Act and were subsequently fined.

Thine expressed gratitude to law enforcement and community partners for their roles in the operation’s success.

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