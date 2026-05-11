Haemophilia awareness drive urges early diagnosis in Mabopane

Community members in Mabopane were recently educated about haemophilia, the dangers of a delayed diagnosis and the importance of early medical intervention.

The awareness campaign held at Tlamelong Clinic formed part of global awareness activities under the theme ‘Diagnosis: First step to care’. It focuses on improving public understanding of haemophilia, a rare inherited bleeding disorder that affects the body’s ability to clot blood properly.

Healthcare professionals encouraged residents to recognise symptoms early and seek medical attention before complications develop.

According to organisers, many people living with haemophilia remain undiagnosed for years due to a lack of awareness and misunderstanding of the condition.

Speaking at the campaign, Genetics Coordinator Anna Motswage explained that haemophilia can lead to prolonged bleeding, internal bleeding in joints and muscles, and long-term damage if left untreated.

“Many individuals do not realise that what they are experiencing is not normal. By the time they seek help, complications may already have developed,” said Motswage.

She added that because the disorder is inherited, it often runs in families, making genetic counselling an important part of diagnosis and long-term management.

“Although the condition is lifelong, it can be effectively managed with the right treatment and consistent monitoring,” she said.

The Gauteng Department of Health also urged community members to seek medical assistance whenever they notice signs of abnormal or prolonged bleeding. The department emphasised that early diagnosis remains one of the most effective ways to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

Motswage said specialised services for haemophilia diagnosis and treatment are available at Steve Biko and Dr George Mukhari academic hospitals, where patients can access expert treatment and ongoing support.

The awareness initiative was further strengthened through partnerships with organisations such as the Haemophilia Foundation of South Africa, which continues to provide advocacy, patient support and education programmes across communities.

Attendants shared their experiences and asked questions about living with the condition.

One of the speakers, Katlego Ubisi, who lives with Haemophilia Type B, encouraged the youth not to ignore symptoms or neglect treatment.

“There was a time when I didn’t fully understand my condition, but over time you learn to manage it and take responsibility for your health,” said Ubisi.

Thato Sekgobela of Block BB said the event helped her better understand the warning signs associated with the condition.

“I did not know that excessive bleeding after small injuries could be a sign of a serious condition. Campaigns like this help communities learn when to seek help before it is too late,” she said.

Healthcare workers encouraged residents to make use of local health services and attend regular medical check-ups.

They added by saying awareness campaigns remain important in ensuring that even less common conditions receive the attention they deserve.

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