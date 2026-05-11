Police and schools kick crime to the curb in youth sports tournament

In a bid to eradicate crime among high school learners, the Pretoria Central police recently hosted a ‘Sports Against Crime Tournament’ at Hoërskool Langenhoven.

The tournament, which took place on May 6, featured soccer teams from Jeppe College, Richfield College, Pretoria Technical College and Gauteng Central College.

The tournament came about through the ‘Adopt-A-Cop’ initiative led by Sergeant Madi of the police station’s Social Crime Prevention team.

Madi said the purpose of the event was to encourage learners to pursue extracurricular activities as opposed to illegal ones.

“Lawlessness is taking the youth by storm in the inner city and surrounding areas, where a lot of young men and women get involved in drugs, criminal conduct, and other social ills.

“This is just one of the major projects that seeks to encourage the youth to be more vigilant and cautious of their surroundings and further give them a clear picture of how crime can hinder their future endeavours,” Madi said.

Acting Station Commander, Colonel Kedibone Ndala, welcomed the initiative and thanked Hoërskool Langenhoven’s management for offering their sports ground. Ndala hopes more locals will join the cause.

“We want to urge the community to come on board and help the police in helping the youth, and report any form of crime that may be happening around the city. Everyone who comes forth to report any form of crime can do it anonymously to help assist the station in locating drug syndicates and other areas that sell stolen goods,” Ndala said.

For any criminal activities that might be taking place, the community members are urged to alert the police by dialling the Crime Stop hotline on 08600 10111, directly communicate through the MySAPS app or contact the station on 012 353 5001.

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