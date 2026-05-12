Human trafficking suspect arrested in highway operation

A suspected human trafficker was arrested and three undocumented immigrants detained during an operation conducted by the TMPD Public Transport Unit along the N1 and N4 South highways on May 10.

The operation also resulted in two buses being impounded after officers discovered that the vehicles were operating outside the conditions of their permits by deviating from approved routes.

According to TMPD spokesperson Superintendent Isaac Mahamba, the operation formed part of the department’s ongoing efforts to strengthen law enforcement on major routes and ensure commuter safety.

Mahamba said officers intercepted the buses during inspections aimed at monitoring compliance within the public transport sector.

“During the operation, officers made a breakthrough when they arrested a male suspect on charges related to human trafficking. Three illegal immigrants were also arrested,” he said.

Mahamba said all suspects were detained at a local police station for further investigation and processing.

He commended the Public Transport Unit for its swift and co-ordinated response during the operation.

According to Mahamba, the arrests and impoundments highlighted the importance of continuous operations aimed at addressing illegal activities linked to public transport and highway crime.

TMPD has reiterated its commitment to protecting commuters, enforcing road transport regulations and tackling criminal activity across Pretoria’s road networks.

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