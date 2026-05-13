Mamelodi woman missing since Valentine’s Day

Mamelodi police need help searching for Maureen Sibanda (34), last seen by her husband on Valentine’s Day.

She was last seen wearing a short floral dress and black sandals on the day of her disappearance.

Police spokesperson Constable Penelope Khulong said Sibanda’s husband alleges that on the evening of February 14, he was with his wife at a local pub to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Khulong said the couple later decided to make their way home. Along the way, the husband’s vehicle broke down before he could drop his wife off at her home, as they don’t stay together.

“The complainant alleges that the victim then decided to hitchhike and make her way home, as she was worried. It was late, and she had left their children on their own,” said Khulong.

That was the last time the husband says he saw her.

The following morning, the husband called his wife, but his daughter answered the phone and indicated that her mother never came home.

Khulong said the husband then made his way to the area where she lives to ask around but no one had seen her.

Police further said there is no waiting period to report a missing person.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is requested to call Mamelodi East SAPS on 012 815 7079 or on Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Alternatively, members of the public can send information via MySAPS app. All information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

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