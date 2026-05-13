Park rehabilitation stalls as occupation continues

More than a year and a half after the metro shut the facility down for rehabilitation work, residents in Garsfontein are still waiting for the reopening of Jimmy Aves Park.

The park, situated between Delphi and Keeshond streets, was closed in 2024 after years of complaints about worsening conditions, illegal dumping, environmental degradation and safety concerns linked to homeless people occupying the area.

Residents remember the park as a well-maintained recreational space with a stream, tennis court, walking trails and open areas for dog walking.

The park has since become a source of frustration for residents.

Despite the metro initially indicating that rehabilitation work would be completed by the end of 2024, the project has stalled, with no clear timeline for reopening.

According to Ward 45 Councillor Elizabeth Basson, the ongoing presence of unhoused people remains the biggest obstacle preventing the park from being restored.

Basson said the situation at the park had previously escalated to the point where more than 60 people were living there.

She said the homeless people leave behind large amounts of waste and cause extensive damage to the environment and infrastructure.

“There was a team that used the park for soccer training, but unfortunately, they had to make other arrangements as it was not safe for them to use the facility,” she said.

The rehabilitation process was expected to include clearing invasive vegetation along the stream, cutting overgrown grass, and removing litter, including human waste, and dumped cooking oil.

However, the metro said these efforts continue to be undermined by homeless people who still use the park for bathing, washing clothes, and cooking.

Basson explained that while residents are eager to see the park reopened, the matter has become increasingly complex due to the legal and humanitarian challenges surrounding the removal of vagrants from the site.

“We have met and explored different solutions with TMPD, Tshwane Parks, Human Settlements, Social Development and the Gauteng provincial government, but nothing solid has materialised yet because the squatters cannot simply be removed by force,” she said.

She added that the Department of Social Development had attempted to provide alternative accommodation to some of the people living in the park, but many allegedly refused relocation offers.

“Most of them have been offered accommodation by Social Development, but they turned it down because they say the location is convenient for them,” she said.

She added that the vagrants have turned down alternative accommodation many times.

“We cannot simply remove them,” Basson said.

Residents have also raised concerns about vandalism and security issues within the park.

According to Basson, fences have repeatedly been damaged, while the tennis court and other infrastructure have been vandalised.

“The vagrants allegedly break the gates to gain access to the park even after they are locked. This makes it difficult for the city to secure the area properly,” she said.

Despite the ongoing problems, Basson noted that the closure of the park has at least contributed to a decline in crime in the area.

“As much as residents would like to see activities happening there again, crime that used to occur at the park has fortunately decreased because fewer squatters remain on the site,” she said.

She said community members have meanwhile been encouraged to use alternative parks while discussions continue around the future of Jimmy Aves Park.

“One proposal currently under consideration involves leasing the park to a sports institution to allow controlled access for schools and organised recreational activities.”

She said this will lead the park to be well-maintained and well-secured.

Basson said other ways to rehabilitate and secure the park are exploring possible community-driven initiatives, including Adopt-a-Spot or community upliftment partnerships, to assist the metro in maintaining and restoring the facility.

“The residents want the park restored and protected so that it can once again be used for recreation and sporting activities,” she said.

Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that rehabilitation efforts are still ongoing, but admitted that progress remains slow because of the continued occupation of the park.

“At the moment, the city is only able to conduct general maintenance. Planned work such as clearing invasive vegetation, removing dumped cooking oil, litter and human waste remains difficult because squatters are still residing in the park,” Mashigo said.

He added that no official completion timeline has been set.

“The vagrant issue is complex and requires collaboration among various stakeholders. The project is ongoing, but no specific completion date can be confirmed at this stage,” he explained.

Mashigo said the metro currently conducts monthly clean-up operations at the park and continues to work with TMPD and Social Development through stakeholder engagement meetings aimed at finding a long-term solution.

Residents have also raised concerns about community members who continue feeding people inside Jimmy Aves Park.

The concerned residents said while they appreciate the goodwill, they believe it unintentionally draws additional homeless people into the area.

They suggested that those who want to help should consider doing so from private premises rather than inside the park, to avoid attracting more foot traffic to an already strained public space.

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