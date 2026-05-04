Waltloo licensing centre under fire over dilapidated facilities and infrastructure

The deteriorating condition of the Waltloo Drivers Licensing and Testing Centre (DLTC) has once again sparked outrage among motorists and residents.

The community have raised complaints ranging from deteriorated infrastructure, unusable toilets and faded road signs to allegations of corruption involving so-called ‘runners’.

The latest wave of frustration follows a social media post by a resident, Marco Nel, who visited the facility for the first time in 10 years and described the centre as an ‘abandoned dump’ unfit to serve the public.

“I was completely shocked. The place looks neglected and unsafe,” Nel said.

Nel said people are expected to bring a vehicle there to be tested for roadworthiness, yet the roads inside the premises are in a shocking condition.

“This is a testing facility, but the infrastructure looks like it has been abandoned for years.”

Nel criticised the poor state of the internal roads and testing areas, saying the tarred surfaces are damaged despite the centre being responsible for assessing roadworthy vehicles and learner drivers.

He also highlighted the deteriorating condition of the signage and road markings within the testing grounds.

“This is a testing centre where learner drivers are assessed to determine whether they can drive, yet many of the stop signs and prohibition signs are so faded you can barely make them out,” he said.

“Solid lines are almost invisible, while some of the signposts are bent and damaged as if they were knocked over years ago and never repaired,” he added.

Nel said the condition of the centre reflects years of neglect and poor management.

“Water is pouring from burst pipes, and judging by the moss growing around them, it has clearly been leaking for a very long time. The buildings are falling apart, fences are broken, and the entire facility looks abandoned,” he said.

Nel added that overgrown vegetation, damaged infrastructure and a lack of proper maintenance have created an unsafe and unpleasant environment for motorists and learners visiting the centre.

“Street vendors are everywhere, approaching people constantly and making the environment feel unsafe. Security is almost non-existent, and there seems to be no proper control at the facility,” he said.

He also raised concerns about the state of the ablution facilities.

“The toilets are in a shocking condition. There was rubbish piled outside the entrance, and the smell alone was enough to stop people from going inside. A public facility that serves thousands of residents should not be in this state,” Nel said.

According to Nel, the overall condition of the testing centre raises serious concerns about leadership and accountability.

“Whoever is responsible for managing this place should be ashamed. There is no discipline, no maintenance, no visible management, and no pride in the facility. Residents deserve better than this,” he said.

Nel called on the Tshwane metro to urgently intervene and restore the centre to a safe, clean, and functional standard.

Motorists say the faded signage and poor road markings create an unprofessional and confusing environment for learner drivers attempting to complete tests under proper and safe conditions.

One of the biggest concerns repeatedly raised by residents and clients remains the shocking condition of the ablution facilities at the centre.

According to motorists, the ladies’ toilets are often inaccessible, with some reportedly locked with chains, leaving women without proper restroom facilities at a busy public service centre.

Residents questioned how a public facility servicing thousands of people from areas such as Mamelodi, Nellmapius, Silverton, Meyerspark, Equestria, The Willows, Val de Grace, and Brummeria could continue operating without clean and functional toilets, particularly for women.

The complaints mirror concerns previously highlighted by Rekord during a visit to the facility in March last year.

At the time, the publication found broken windows, blocked toilets overflowing with faecal matter, damaged doors, faded signage and deteriorating infrastructure throughout the premises.

More than a year later, residents say little to nothing has changed.

Safety and security concerns have also become a growing issue at the facility.

Motorists claim they are frequently approached by individuals commonly referred to as ‘runners’, who allegedly offer to fast-track bookings, licence renewals, and testing processes in exchange for money.

Clients say these individuals often approach residents before they even reach the official entrance or service points, creating an intimidating and chaotic environment.

They said the first interaction at the centre is not with proper security personnel, but with people trying to sell you services or demand money.

Residents claimed that instead of feeling safe at a government facility, they feel harassed and uncomfortable.

The Silverton Police have previously warned residents against making payments to unofficial individuals operating around the centre.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the Waltloo DLTC is officially a cashless facility and warned that motorists should never pay money to people claiming they can speed up services.

“We still receive reports of scams and fraudulent activities at the Waltloo testing grounds,” Van Dyk said previously.

“Residents must understand that this is a cashless facility. No payments should be made to anyone outside official payment points.”

He explained that some residents fall victim to scammers who disappear after receiving money without delivering any promised service.

Van Dyk further warned that paying runners could expose motorists to corruption-related charges.

“Residents should not carry unnecessary cash or entertain individuals offering illegal assistance. Never pay money to someone you do not know or trust,” he said.

Residents have now called on the metro and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) to urgently intervene and restore the facility to a functional and dignified state.

Rekord contacted the municipality regarding the state of the facility and the allegations of corruption, however, it did not respond by the time of publication.

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