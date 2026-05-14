Metro investigates three-way stops for Lynnwood Ridge intersections

Investigations into possible traffic calming measures for Camellia Avenue and surrounding intersections in Lynnwood Ridge and Murrayfield South are ongoing as residents continue calling for improved road safety in the area.

The concerns centre around speeding, dangerous driving behaviour and accident risks along key routes, particularly at intersections such as Lancia (Street) and Camellia, and Jacobson (Drive) and Camellia.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the metro had already engaged with community members regarding possible interventions.

“A meeting was held on site between the metro and community members to discuss and evaluate the specific traffic calming needs in the area. In principle, traffic calming is warranted not only for Lynnwood Ridge but also for Murrayfield South,” said Mashigo.

He said the metro is currently exploring funding availability for this essential intervention as part of broader efforts to enhance road safety and improve mobility within the affected communities.

According to Mashigo, the metro is aware of requests for additional three-way stop signs and other calming measures at identified intersections.

“Site inspections and traffic counts have already been conducted, and the warranting process is currently underway to determine the most appropriate traffic calming interventions for the identified intersections,” he said.

The matter follows ongoing engagement between the Alpha CUP (Community Upliftment Precinct) initiative, Ridgefield Security Estate representatives and residents with the Tshwane Roads and Transport Department over the past year.

Alpha Security Forum chairperson Aris Ruyter said residents remained concerned about increasing traffic volumes and unsafe driving patterns in the area.

“The goal is not to inconvenience motorists, but rather to create a safer environment for everyone using these roads. We believe that properly implemented three-way stops could significantly assist in slowing traffic and reducing the likelihood of accidents,” said Ruyter.

According to Ruyter, proposals submitted to the metro included additional three-way stop installations, speed calming measures and longer-term intersection upgrades aimed at improving safety for both motorists and pedestrians.

He said the intersections at Lancia and Camellia, as well as Jacobson and Camellia, had become particular areas of concern for residents due to speeding and reckless driving behaviour.

The matter was formally referred to the Tshwane Roads and Transport Department in 2025 for investigation into the feasibility and traffic warrants required for the proposed interventions.

While the process has taken longer than anticipated, residents say they remain committed to engaging constructively with the municipality.

Mashigo said the metro continued working with communities through programmes such as the CUP initiative, which encourages collaboration between residents and the municipality on infrastructure and maintenance projects.

“The metro manages Community Upliftment Precinct programmes, which encourage collaborative community participation in maintaining and improving local infrastructure,” said Mashigo.

“These projects typically involve pothole repairs, cutting of grass and trees, streetlight maintenance, and assistance with replacing road signs and road markings.”

He added that communities could also engage directly with the metro’s Roads and Transport Department regarding urgent traffic calming interventions, particularly where community-supported funding initiatives were available.

“The metro remains committed to working with residents and stakeholders to improve road safety while maintaining efficient traffic flow across Pretoria east,” he said.

ALSO READ: Security firms urge vigilance as winter creates new crime risks in Centurion

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel