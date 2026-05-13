Security firms urge vigilance as winter creates new crime risks in Centurion

Residents, motorists, and businesses in Centurion are urged to remain vigilant when travelling to and from work or exercising outdoors.

The shorter winter days, coupled with darker mornings and evenings, create increased opportunities for criminal activity across the area.

According to Monitor Net Security general manager Paul Gerber, winter months bring noticeable shifts in crime patterns, particularly as many residents leave home before sunrise and return after dark.

He explained that victims often choose not to report minor losses or unsuccessful attempted crimes to SAPS, which makes crime statistics unreliable and not reflective of the true extent of criminal activity in communities.

Gerber noted that reports of trespassers, often referred to as wall jumpers, increase significantly during winter nights.

These individuals gain access to properties by climbing over perimeter walls.

“Criminals begin operating earlier during the colder months because darkness falls sooner, and many municipal streetlights remain non-functional. They use the cover of darkness to move on foot and steal various objects from properties,” he said.

He added that gas bottles, generators, and bicycles are among the most commonly stolen items during this period, while theft out of motor vehicles and break-ins at outdoor sheds and Wendy houses also see a rise.

Gerber described these crimes as opportunistic and emphasised that they can often be prevented through better lighting and the use of intruder detection systems.

Housebreakings during the early morning hours continue to worry security companies, particularly at small businesses and private practices.

Gerber explained that criminals often target electronic equipment and solar batteries, as rooftop solar installations are visible from the street.

Although hijackings and house robberies are not currently occurring in large numbers, Gerber warned that the risk remains present.

Many residents are travelling in darkness during winter mornings and evenings, which increases their vulnerability.

“Sufficient lighting is a definite proactive measure, and fully functional streetlights play a vital role in the prevention of these crimes. Residents should remain aware of their surroundings and stay alert when leaving or returning home,” he advised.

Gerber highlighted that all areas in Centurion are affected during winter by similar challenges, such as broken streetlights and individuals wandering the streets at night.

He pointed out that people collecting recyclable waste, as well as homeless individuals under the influence of illegal substances, are commonly seen moving through suburbs after dark.

“Drug abusers need to maintain their addiction, which means they will steal to fund their drug of choice. Stronger focus should be placed on these wanderers of the streets because they significantly contribute to crime in the area,” he added.

He also identified several environmental factors that create opportunities for criminals, including long grass, abandoned buildings, unattended open veld areas, and neglected properties.

These provide hiding places for suspects and stolen goods.

Monitor Net adjusts its patrols daily based on crime trends and patterns in its service areas.

Gerber emphasised that the company relies not only on its own statistics and findings but also on information from communities and police crime data.

“The public remains our eyes and ears, and we communicate with our community to serve them best,” he said.

Residents travelling in darkness have also been urged to adopt additional safety measures.

Gerber advised motorists to remain alert and avoid distractions, such as texting or scrolling on their phones, while driving home.

He encouraged residents to lower their music volume as they approach their streets, avoid isolated roads and unnecessary stops, and ensure remote controls for gates and garages are easily accessible before arriving home.

“If motorists suspect they are being followed, they should avoid driving directly home and instead head to a busy public area while contacting their security provider.

“Residents are encouraged to scan their surroundings before stopping outside their properties, keep vehicle doors locked while waiting for gates to open, and leave enough space to manoeuvre away if necessary.”

“If anything feels wrong, trust your instincts and drive away immediately,” he advised.

Gerber emphasised the importance of good exterior lighting, functioning alarm systems, CCTV cameras, motion-sensor lighting, and properly maintained perimeter fencing.

“Most criminals look for easy opportunities. Alert residents, visible security measures, and good lighting often cause criminals to move on and seek an easier target elsewhere,” he said.

Similar safety concerns have been raised by Fidelity Services Group’s head of marketing and communications, Charnel Hattingh.

She warned that shorter days and earlier sunsets during winter create heightened safety risks for both homeowners and individuals spending time outdoors.

Hattingh explained that limited daylight means many daily activities, such as commuting, arriving home, and exercising, now take place in low-light conditions, which increases opportunities for criminal activity.

“Winter is not just about colder temperatures; it’s a change in environment that directly impacts security,” she said.

Hattingh urged residents to ensure their security systems are winter-ready by testing alarm systems and panic buttons, checking that electric fencing remains functional, and confirming that backup power solutions are in place during outages.

She also advised residents to inspect outdoor lighting, beams, and sensors and to arm external beams earlier in the evening once everyone is home.

“A system that isn’t functioning properly is as good as having no system at all. Regular testing and maintenance can make all the difference in an emergency.”

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