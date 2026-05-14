New revelations push Masemola and Matlala tender case into next phase

The suspended South African National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, along with other co-accused, are expected to return to the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on June 26.

Masemola, alongside businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and 12 other co-accused, including other police officers, are alleged to be involved in the irregular awarding of the police health services contract to Medicare24 Tshwane District, a company owned by Matlala.

This follows the state’s expansion of its investigation into the controversial R360-million Medicare24 Tshwane District tender, nearly a month after prosecutors indicated that more accused would be added to the case.

When Matlala appeared in court in April, the case was postponed to May to allow for consultations between him and his legal team.

At the time, Investigating Directorate Against Corruption spokesperson Henry Mamothame confirmed that Matlala would eventually be joined by other co-accused, also linked to the tender investigation.

That process unfolded on May 13, when Masemola appeared in court alongside Matlala for the first time in connection with the matter.

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala Photo: X/@CrimeWatch_RSA



The matter was again postponed, this time to June 26, to allow for further investigations and for the state to disclose the docket to the accused.

Mamothame stated that while consultations with Matlala had been concluded, new information had emerged during these engagements.

“Consultations with Matlala have been concluded; however, new information has emerged from these consultations, compelling further investigation by the state,” he said.

He added that the state would disclose the docket to the accused during the next court appearance and amend the charge sheet following the inclusion of Masemola in the matter.

Mamothame also confirmed that an application by Matlala’s attorney for him to remain at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility was granted.

This was to allow a second phase of consultations to proceed and be completed in a timely manner.

The latest developments mark a significant escalation in a case that has steadily widened since Matlala’s earlier court appearance in April, when the focus remained largely on consultations and the pending inclusion of additional accused persons.

Masemola is now facing four charges related to alleged contraventions of the Public Finance Management Act, while Matlala and the remaining accused face charges including corruption, fraud, and money laundering.

The case forms part of a broader investigation into the awarding of the R360-million contract to Medicare24 in the Tshwane District.

In March, 12 senior police officers and a director linked to Medicare24 were arrested for their alleged involvement in the awarding of the tender.

They were then granted bail between R40 000 and R80 000 after a court appearance later that month.

The contract itself was cancelled in April 2025 after audits uncovered procurement irregularities.

Masemola announced its termination before later being added to the criminal proceedings tied to the same tender.

Matlala’s legal troubles extend beyond the tender matter. He was initially arrested in May 2025 in connection with an alleged attempted murder plot targeting his former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane.

While in custody for that case, investigators further implicated him in the alleged fraudulent acquisition of the Medicare24 contract awarded in 2024.

His detention has also drawn attention in recent months, following his transfer in December last year from Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre to Ebongweni Super Maximum Correctional Centre in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal.

He was later transported back to Pretoria for court proceedings.

The Department of Correctional Services previously stated that the transfer was part of standard operational procedures guided by security, safety, and inmate management considerations.

The June court appearance is expected to determine how far the state intends to broaden a case that now directly implicates senior police officials, including the country’s top cop.

ALSO READ: R360m tender case against ‘Cat’ Matlala postponed to May

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