R360m tender case against ‘Cat’ Matlala postponed to May

Businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, who is facing multiple charges, including fraud and corruption, is set to appear again at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court next month.

This follows the postponement of his case during proceedings on Monday.

The charges against Matlala are linked to the alleged irregular awarding of a contract worth about R360-million to Medicare24 Tshwane District, a company owned by him.

On April 20, the court postponed the case to May 13 to allow for the finalisation of consultations and for Matlala to provide further instructions to his legal representative.

According to Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) spokesperson Henry Mamothame, the state successfully applied for Matlala to remain in custody at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre while consultations continue.

“In his next appearance, Matlala will be joined in the matter by 15 co-accused who face charges of corruption, fraud, and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act,” Mamothame added.

This case forms part of a broader investigation into alleged corruption related to the awarding of this tender.

Last month, 12 senior police officers and a director linked to Medicare24 Tshwane District were arrested for their alleged roles in awarding the multimillion rand contract.

Matlala’s latest court appearance follows a series of significant developments in his detention.

In December last year, the Department of Correctional Services confirmed that Matlala was transferred from Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre to Ebongweni Super Maximum Correctional Centre in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal, on December 21.

The department explained that such transfers are part of standard operational procedures, guided by security, safety, and broader inmate management considerations.

However, he was transported back to Pretoria for his court appearance on Monday.

Matlala was initially arrested in May 2025 in connection with an alleged attempted murder plot targeting his former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane.

While in custody, he was further implicated in the alleged fraudulent acquisition of the health services tender awarded to his company, Medicare24 Tshwane District, in 2024.

The tender was subsequently cancelled in April 2025 by National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola after audits uncovered procurement irregularities.

Since his arrest, Matlala has been associated with multiple legal matters, including allegations of fraud, corruption, and violent crime.

While many of these cases are unrelated, collectively, they have intensified scrutiny of his business dealings and personal conduct.

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