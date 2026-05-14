Pretoria biker Jason Kilian makes strong progress in rehab

Pretoria biker Jason Kilian is continuing to make encouraging progress in rehabilitation, where he is undergoing more than four hours of physical therapy a day, along with occupational and speech therapy.

Founder of Hero Burn Foundation and Burn Survivor Annerie Du Plooy said Jason has also gained about 3kg, while his short-term memory is slowly improving — positive signs as he continues his long road to recovery.

“Jason is continuing to make incredible progress in rehab, and we are so thankful for every step forward,” the family shared in a recent update.

According to the update, Jason is working extremely hard every day and continues to show determination and commitment throughout his recovery journey.

“He continues to push forward with real strength and commitment, taking on each day with everything he has.”

Jason was critically injured in a motorcycle accident near Carnarvon while taking part in The Epic Ride — a charity mission to raise funds and awareness for the Hero Burn Foundation.

The accident happened just outside the town as he was nearing the end of the gruelling 4,800km journey, with only about 1,000km left to complete.

Kilian, founder of Modderbok Adventures, was airlifted to the hospital for specialised medical treatment.

Also read: Pretoria schoolgirl fights for life after electric scooter accident

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