Safety concerns prompt metro to repaint parts of Hendrik Verwoerd Drive

Motorists travelling along Hendrik Verwoerd Drive in Centurion can look forward to safer journeys, as the Tshwane metro moves to repaint sections of the road in response to concerns over faded and missing lane markings.

According to Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, the repainting of road markings on parts of Hendrik Verwoerd Drive is scheduled to proceed in phases based on the availability of resources.

Some parts of the route are expected to be repainted by May 22.

The decision comes after regular commuters raised concerns about deteriorating lane markings, particularly between Willem Botha Drive and Rooihuiskraal Road.

Many highlighted that the poor visibility of markings was creating hazardous driving conditions, particularly at night and during rainy weather.

Mashigo confirmed that the metro is aware of the issue and explained that road marking conditions across Centurion and the broader Tshwane region are monitored through routine inspections.

“Inspections of major arterial roads and critical routes are part of the city’s ongoing operational activities,” he said.

Mashigo attributed delays in repainting and restoring road markings to financial challenges faced by the metro.

“Due to financial constraints, the city’s current operational model for road markings is largely reactive rather than based on scheduled preventative maintenance. Work on road markings is undertaken on a reactive basis, with priority given to critical locations, such as intersections and pedestrian crossings,” explained Mashigo.

He also acknowledged that the metro lacks a dedicated budget for planned road marking maintenance.

“Funding is allocated for reactive maintenance and is used to address identified defects and safety concerns across the road network,” he said.

The issue extends beyond Hendrik Verwoerd Drive, with similar problems reported in other parts of Centurion and across the metro’s road network.

Mashigo noted that cases are identified progressively through inspections or reports, and affected areas are addressed based on urgency and risk.

“In areas where lane markings have significantly deteriorated, the city prioritises those locations for remedial action under its reactive maintenance programme,” he added.

Mashigo stated that interim safety measures, such as existing road signage and traffic control systems, remain in place to support road safety.

“Repainting of road markings will continue as and when resources become available.

“Corrective action on identified sections of Hendrik Verwoerd Drive will be scheduled following assessments. As works are prioritised reactively, timelines depend on the severity of the issue relative to other reported cases, as well as operational capacity. The city endeavours to address high-risk locations urgently,” he said.

Ward 69 Councillor Cindy Billson described the condition of lane markings along Hendrik Verwoerd Drive as a major safety concern.

“This stretch already presents challenges due to curves, blind rises, heavy traffic volumes, potholes, and in many sections, inadequate or non-functioning streetlights,” said Billson.

“When road markings are faded or completely missing, especially at night or during rain, the risk for motorists increases significantly.”

Billson reported receiving multiple complaints from residents about visibility and safety along the route.

“There have been several accidents and near-misses reported over time, particularly near the Strawberry Pot Plant Nursery, where visibility and road conditions are especially problematic,” she said.

She explained that the combination of deteriorating infrastructure and poor lighting creates conditions where motorists struggle to judge lanes and road positioning effectively.

While acknowledging the metro’s infrastructure backlogs and budget constraints, Billson emphasised that road markings are essential for road safety.

“From a road safety perspective, road markings cannot be treated as a luxury item. These are basic safety interventions that help prevent accidents and save lives,” said Billson.

She added that the problem also affects other areas, as several other roads in Centurion are also affected by faded markings, potholes, damaged road surfaces, and inadequate streetlighting.

“Residents are increasingly frustrated by the visible decline in basic road maintenance and safety infrastructure,” she noted.

Billson criticised the city’s current response, saying it is inadequate to address the growing infrastructure backlog.

“Delays in addressing basic maintenance issues create long-term safety risks and ultimately lead to more costly repairs in the future.”

She said she would like to see immediate action where the city prioritises repainting the lane markings in high-risk sections, such as curves, intersections, and blind rises.

She also urged the city to address potholes and streetlight outages along the route to improve overall road safety.

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