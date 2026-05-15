Metro defends rudimentary services as Stinkwater residents call for dignity

Residents of Stinkwater Ext 10 in Hammanskraal say they are tired of living without proper roads, reliable sanitation and adequate basic services.

The Tshwane metro, however, insists that rudimentary services are being provided and that plans are underway to formalise the area.

Community members have accused the metro of failing to provide dignified living conditions nearly a year after they were allocated stands in the area, in June 2025.

During a recent community engagement with residents, concerns were raised about deteriorating gravel roads due to persistent rainfall, inconsistent refuse collection, water shortages, and irregular servicing of mobile toilets.

One resident, Obakeng Molefe, said living conditions in the area had become unbearable.

“When it rains, cars cannot enter the area properly because the roads are damaged and full of mud.

“We struggle with water and sanitation every week. We appreciate that the metro came to speak to us, but people are frustrated because they want permanent services and dignity,” he said.

Another resident, Tshepiso Ndlovu, said many families feel abandoned.

“We were given stands and told development would happen, but months later, people are still using chemical toilets and depending on water tankers. Residents are angry because they feel forgotten,” he said.

MMC for Human Settlements, Alderman Aaron Maluleka, defended the metro’s efforts, saying it had been providing rudimentary services to the informal settlement and was working on longer-term solutions.

Maluleka said the process to procure a service provider for the re-gravelling of roads in Stinkwater Ext 10 was already underway.

“Quotations have been received, and the department is busy preparing purchase orders to appoint a service provider to start with the re-gravelling of Stinkwater Ext 10,” he said.

According to Maluleka, rudimentary services are currently being provided in the area through two mobile water tankers supplying water three times a day, four days a week, specifically on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

He added that 70 chemical toilets had been installed in the settlement and were serviced twice a week through de-sludging and cleaning operations.

“There was no delay with the provision of rudimentary water and sanitation services to the informal settlement,” said Maluleka.

He explained that the installation of permanent services could only begin once the township establishment process and approval of the general plan had been completed.

“This was shared with residents before the relocation and allocation of stands,” he said.

The metro also revealed that there is currently no specific budget dedicated solely to Stinkwater Ext 10.

However, the metro said it has allocated R275.9-million for rudimentary water services and R58.6-million for rudimentary sanitation services across informal settlements in the 2025/26 financial year.

Maluleka acknowledged that budget limitations remain a challenge.

“The metro has a limited capital budget. The incremental development in Stinkwater Ext 10 will be in the next Medium-Term Revenue and Expenditure Framework cycle,” he said.

He further confirmed that Eskom had committed to providing electricity infrastructure in the next financial year.

Addressing complaints regarding the servicing of chemical toilets, Maluleka explained that the previous sanitation contract ended on February 28 and that the metro had since appointed 10 new service providers for three years.

The newly appointed service providers commenced services on March 1. During the transition period, providers were required to deliver newly allocated chemical toilets and hire local people from benefiting communities to clean them,” he said.

Maluleka stated that the metro had monitoring systems in place to ensure service providers complied with service level agreements.

“Non-compliance with the conditions of the Service Level Agreement will result in non-payment, withdrawal of allocation and termination of the contract,” he said.

The metro said monitoring measures include monthly tracker reports, delivery schedules, service notes, invoices and random site inspections conducted by regional rudimentary services co-ordinators, with support from ward councillors and community representatives.

Maluleka also confirmed that the metro intends to fully upgrade the settlement.

“The metro is currently undertaking a process to appoint service providers to commence with the in-situ upgrading of Stinkwater Ext 10 with the intention to finalise the township establishment process and approval of the general plan,” he said.

“Once this process has been completed, the municipality will proceed with planning, approval and installation of permanent services.”

On the issue of recurring road damage caused by heavy rains, Maluleka admitted that there was no permanent solution while the settlement remained informal.

“At the moment, re-gravelling of roads is the best solution we have to this issue of road damage,” he said.

Despite residents accusing the metro of failing to respond adequately to their concerns, Maluleka maintained that the metro remained committed to assisting the community incrementally.

He added that communication with residents would continue through the ward councillor and ward committee structures.

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