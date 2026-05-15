Pretoria schoolgirl still in coma after electric scooter accident

The family of 12-year-old Kira Meyer continues to hold onto hope after the Pretoria schoolgirl was left in a coma following an electric scooter accident on Mother’s Day.

Her mother, Angelique, shared a short update on Thursday morning, posting: “Kira is calm. No change yet.”

Kira underwent an EEG on Thursday, and the family is still waiting for the results.

According to her mother, three top neurologists were at Kira’s bedside, along with another doctor who was conducting further tests.

She said she was able to see Kira briefly before leaving to get some rest, but admitted that she could not sleep as the uncertainty has left her anxious.

Despite this, she said she remains full of hope and faith that her “sweet girl” will one day dance and sing with her again.

She thanked everyone for their prayers and said she would share another update as soon as the family receives feedback.

“Her little heart is still beating, and we are still holding on to that,” she said.

She ended the post with the words: “Talitha Cumi – Little girl, get up,” referencing Mark 5:41.

Kira, a Grade 7 learner at Laerskool Skuilkrans in Murrayfield, fell from her electric scooter while riding inside her residential complex on Sunday afternoon.

According to her mother, the family had been spending Mother’s Day together when Kira asked to go scooter riding with her stepfather. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The exact cause of the fall remains unclear, although doctors suspect she may have suffered a seizure. Angelique previously said Kira’s older brother also began experiencing seizures at around the same age.

Kira was airlifted to Milpark Hospital following the accident and remains in ICU.

Meanwhile, support for Kira has continued to grow on social media, where friends, family members and even strangers have been sharing prayers and messages of encouragement.

Also read: Pretoria schoolgirl fights for life after electric scooter accident

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