Three Pretoria police officers arrested for extortion

Three Pretoria West police officers have been arrested after an undercover anti-corruption operation allegedly exposed them for extorting money from suspects linked to a kidnapping case.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the two sergeants and a constable attached to the Pretoria West police station were arrested on Thursday.

“The National Anti-Corruption Investigation Unit conducted an undercover operation that resulted in the arrest of three detectives on Thursday.

“According to a preliminary report, the officers allegedly extorted money from two suspects linked to a kidnapping case they were investigating.“

Van Wyk said the trio is expected to appear before the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court next week on charges of corruption and extortion.

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