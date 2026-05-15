CrimeNews

Three Pretoria police officers arrested for extortion

Three Pretoria police officers were arrested after allegedly extorting money from kidnapping suspects. Here is the latest.

May 15, 2026
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Three Pretoria police officers arrested for extortion
Three Pretoria police officers were arrested for extortion. Photo: GoogleMaps

Three Pretoria West police officers have been arrested after an undercover anti-corruption operation allegedly exposed them for extorting money from suspects linked to a kidnapping case.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the two sergeants and a constable attached to the Pretoria West police station were arrested on Thursday.

“The National Anti-Corruption Investigation Unit conducted an undercover operation that resulted in the arrest of three detectives  on Thursday.

“According to a preliminary report, the officers allegedly extorted money from two suspects linked to a kidnapping case they were investigating.“

Van Wyk said the trio is expected to appear before the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court next week on charges of corruption and extortion.

Also read: Pretoria schoolgirl fights for life after electric scooter accident

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May 15, 2026
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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