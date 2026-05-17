Twenty arrested for drunk driving in and around Pretoria

Twenty motorists were arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol during overnight road safety operations conducted by the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD) across Tshwane.

The operations, carried out from Saturday into the early hours of Sunday, focused on areas including Mamelodi, Hatfield and Centurion.

According to the TMPD, regional and specialised policing members arrested 20 motorists for allegedly driving under the influence during the operations.

In a separate operation, the TMPD Public Transport Unit also impounded numerous public transport vehicles in Pretoria West and Marabastad for allegedly operating without the required documentation in terms of the National Land Transport Act.

The department said the operations form part of ongoing road safety and law enforcement efforts aimed at creating a safer environment for commuters and other road users across the City of Tshwane.

The TMPD said it would continue enforcing a zero-tolerance approach against lawlessness on Tshwane roads.

Also read: Pretoria schoolgirl fights for life after electric scooter accident

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.