CrimeNews

Twenty arrested for drunk driving in and around Pretoria

Twenty motorists have been arrested for drunk driving in and around Pretoria during overnight TMPD road safety operations.

May 17, 2026
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

Twenty motorists were arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol during overnight road safety operations conducted by the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD) across Tshwane.

The operations, carried out from Saturday into the early hours of Sunday, focused on areas including Mamelodi, Hatfield and Centurion.

According to the TMPD, regional and specialised policing members arrested 20 motorists for allegedly driving under the influence during the operations.

In a separate operation, the TMPD Public Transport Unit also impounded numerous public transport vehicles in Pretoria West and Marabastad for allegedly operating without the required documentation in terms of the National Land Transport Act.

The department said the operations form part of ongoing road safety and law enforcement efforts aimed at creating a safer environment for commuters and other road users across the City of Tshwane.

The TMPD said it would continue enforcing a zero-tolerance approach against lawlessness on Tshwane roads.

Also read: Pretoria schoolgirl fights for life after electric scooter accident

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May 17, 2026
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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