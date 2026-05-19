Project set to upgrade infrastructure in Soshanguve Block FF

Residents of Soshanguve Block FF Area 4 are set to benefit from improved roads, sidewalks, and stormwater infrastructure following the launch of a major upgrade project by the Tshwane metro on May 13.

The project, led by the metro’s MMC for Roads and Transport, Tlangi Mogale, aims to address long-standing infrastructure challenges in the area, particularly flooding during rainy seasons caused by inadequate roads and poor stormwater drainage systems.

The development forms part of the metro’s broader programme to improve township infrastructure, mobility and local economic participation in Region 1.

According to the municipality, the project will include the upgrading of 1.4km of internal gravel roads to asphalt surfacing, the installation of 1.3km of stormwater drainage pipes, and the construction of 1.4km of sidewalks.

Mogale said additional infrastructure works will include the installation of manholes, junction boxes, kerb inlets, road markings, 109 road signs and 10 speed humps aimed at improving road safety for both motorists and pedestrians.

The construction site is situated in Soshanguve Block FF, about 40km from the metro centre, and can be accessed via Mokhetle Street at the corner of Lepogo and Leribisi streets.

Mogale said the project was a direct response to the challenges faced by residents over the years.

“This project is a direct response to the long-standing challenge of inadequate roads and stormwater infrastructure in Soshanguve Block FF, which has resulted in the flooding of homes and properties during rainy seasons.

“The upgrade will bring lasting relief to residents and improve access, safety and dignity in the community.”

The metro added that one of the key objectives of the project is to reduce flooding that has negatively affected households and properties during heavy rains.

Beyond infrastructure improvements, the project is also expected to create employment and economic opportunities for residents and businesses.

“To date, the metro has already appointed a Community Liaison Officer and 20 local workers, with more employment opportunities expected as the project progresses.

“Local SMMEs and suppliers are also expected to benefit through subcontracting opportunities linked to security services, plant and equipment hire, kerb construction, manholes, junction boxes and sidewalks,” she said.

Mogale said the metro remains committed to delivering the project within the required timelines and standards.

“This project forms part of the metro’s broader programme to upgrade township infrastructure, improve mobility and create opportunities for local economic participation.

“We are committed to delivering it on time, within budget and to the required quality standards,” she said.

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