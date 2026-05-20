CrimeNews

One shot and injured in Centurion shootout

A suspect was shot and arrested while three others fled on foot after an alleged shootout with police in Centurion on Wednesday.

9 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Police recover AK-47 and R5 rifle after shootout in Centurion
Police recovered a AK-47 and R5 rifle after a shootout in Centurion. Photos: Supplied

Police recovered an AK-47 rifle, an R5 rifle, a pistol and ammunition after an alleged shootout with suspects on the N14 in Centurion during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said that police were conducting routine patrols when they noticed a silver Mercedes-Benz being driven recklessly.

“Police attempted to stop the vehicle; however, when members approached the vehicle, the suspects sped off.”

Sibeko said a chase ensued, and the suspects’ vehicle lost control on the N14 and came to a standstill.

“The suspects allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and opened fire on police, leading to a shootout between the suspects and police.”

She said three suspects fled the scene on foot, while one suspect was shot and is currently receiving medical treatment under police guard.

“Police recovered one AK-47 rifle, one R5 rifle, one pistol, and ammunition. Police investigations are ongoing.”

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9 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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