One shot and injured in Centurion shootout

Police recovered an AK-47 rifle, an R5 rifle, a pistol and ammunition after an alleged shootout with suspects on the N14 in Centurion during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said that police were conducting routine patrols when they noticed a silver Mercedes-Benz being driven recklessly.

“Police attempted to stop the vehicle; however, when members approached the vehicle, the suspects sped off.”

Sibeko said a chase ensued, and the suspects’ vehicle lost control on the N14 and came to a standstill.

“The suspects allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and opened fire on police, leading to a shootout between the suspects and police.”

She said three suspects fled the scene on foot, while one suspect was shot and is currently receiving medical treatment under police guard.

“Police recovered one AK-47 rifle, one R5 rifle, one pistol, and ammunition. Police investigations are ongoing.”

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