Pretoria North home flooded by recurring sewage spills

Raw sewage overflowing into a Pretoria North property for months has left a resident frustrated and accusing the Tshwane metro of failing to permanently resolve the ongoing problem.

Jean-Pierre Hoffmann mentioned that the situation at his home in Jan Van Riebeeck Street has worsened significantly over the past four months, with sewage allegedly spilling into his yard repeatedly due to recurring sewer blockages in the area.

According to Hoffmann, the problem became noticeable after a four-storey apartment building was constructed on a previously vacant property next door.

“The main sewage line keeps getting backed up, and because my property is one of the lower-lying houses in the area, everything ends up flowing into my yard,” he said.

He claimed he has documented multiple incidents through photographs and municipal reference numbers since April, saying repeated attempts to seek assistance through municipal channels have yielded little success.

Hoffmann questioned whether proper procedures were followed before the apartment development was approved.

“I don’t know if the right procedures were followed or if whoever signed off on the building checked whether the sewer infrastructure could handle the additional demand,” he said.

Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the recurring sewer blockages were not linked to infrastructure failure or increased demand from nearby developments, but rather to the improper disposal of fats into the sewer system by users upstream.

“The recurring blockage at 324 Jan Van Riebeeck is caused by the discharge or disposal of fats into the sewer system by users connected upstream. This has resulted in repeated sewer blockages in the area,” said Mashigo.

Mashigo added that investigations conducted by the metro found no evidence that the sewer infrastructure was outdated, damaged or unable to handle current demand levels.

“Based on the current overall failure rate of the sewer infrastructure and the number of reported blockages in the area, there is no indication that the infrastructure is outdated, damaged or unable to handle the current demand.

“Most of the blockages reported in the area are caused by human behaviour and the misuse of the sewer system,” he said.

The metro also disputed claims that sewage spills occur weekly.

Mashigo stated that the issue had only been attended to once over the past month, although it was reported twice in April due to delays in cleaning after the blockage had already been cleared.

“The most recently reported sewer blockage was attended to and cleared on May 18,” he said.

He further confirmed that Hoffmann’s property is situated at a low point in the area, although not the lowest point in the street.

According to Mashigo, the metro’s Nature Conservation Division will now investigate businesses upstream that may be responsible for discharging fats into the sewer network.

“The matter will be escalated so that notices can be issued to properties responsible for discharging fats into the sewer system,” he said.

Despite the metro’s assurances, Hoffmann believes the situation has become unbearable and said residents deserve a permanent solution.

Mashigo acknowledged that recurring sewer blockages can take time to resolve, especially when the cause is not linked to visible infrastructure defects.

“As further investigations are still required, the metro is unable to commit to a specific timeframe for a permanent resolution at this stage,” he said.

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