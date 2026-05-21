Programme opens doors for local tourism entrepreneurs

Hospitality entrepreneurs in Pretoria are being invited to apply for the 2026 Hospitality Growth Programme, a business support initiative designed to strengthen smaller accommodation establishments and improve their competitiveness in the tourism industry.

The programme, led by global travel platform Booking.com in partnership with small business development specialist Fetola, follows a successful pilot phase that recorded a 43% increase in participant turnover and supported the creation of 45 new jobs within six months.

Applications are now open to hospitality entrepreneurs operating in Gauteng, the greater Kruger region and the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

The initiative aims to support historically disadvantaged hospitality business owners by providing mentorship, operational guidance and improved access to global and domestic travel markets.

Account director Anine van der Westhuizen said the programme is designed to ensure that smaller accommodation providers are not left behind in a rapidly evolving tourism industry.

“There is a significant opportunity for smaller hospitality businesses that can combine authentic guest experiences with strong operational and digital capabilities,” said Van der Westhuizen.

She added that the programme equips entrepreneurs with practical tools to improve visibility, strengthen business systems and access a wider customer base through digital platforms.

The initiative combines Booking.com’s international reach with Fetola’s business development expertise, offering participants mentorship, training and hands-on support aimed at improving sustainability and growth.

According to Bahle Mangali from Fetola, small hospitality businesses continue to play a vital role in driving local economic development and tourism recovery across South Africa.

Mangali said empowering small operators has a ripple effect on communities.

“Small hospitality businesses play a critical role in local economic development. When entrepreneurs are given the right support, training and market access, the impact extends far beyond individual businesses. It contributes to job creation, local procurement and stronger tourism ecosystems,” said Mangali.

Applications close on June 1, and entrepreneurs can apply via Fetola’s website at fetola.co.za.

Previous participants have already reported significant business growth under the programme.

In the greater Kruger region, Caroline Nake expanded Tinyiko Kruger Lodge from eight to 19 rooms after receiving mentorship and operational support.

In KwaZulu-Natal, Ezulwini Guesthouse owner Hildah Sibanyoni said the programme helped improve financial planning, marketing and overall business systems, allowing for more sustainable growth.

Cape Town entrepreneur Roseline Yende also credited the initiative with improving her understanding of online hospitality management and digital marketing strategies.

Across all participating businesses, the programme has helped entrepreneurs transition from informal operations into more structured, growth-driven enterprises with improved access to tourism demand.

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