Winter prompts stronger patrol presence in Pretoria east

The Elarduspark CPF and sector patrol teams have ramped up visibility patrols across several Pretoria east suburbs as winter conditions continue to create opportunities for criminal activity.

According to CPF chairperson Shawn Fouché, patrol teams are focusing on increasing their presence during the evening and early morning hours, when criminal activity often spikes.

“The CPF and sector patrol teams are increasing visibility patrols during the winter period, particularly during the evening and early morning hours when criminal activity tends to increase,” said Fouche.

She added that additional attention is being given to hotspot areas, including open fields, parks, shopping centres and routes frequently affected by opportunistic crimes.

The increased patrol efforts cover Elardus Park, Rietvalleirand, Wingate Park and Rietvallei Park, where residents continue to report safety concerns linked to property crime and infrastructure vandalism.

Fouché said theft out of motor vehicles and opportunistic property crime remain among the most common crimes affecting the area.

She also highlighted concerns over the increased movement of suspicious individuals through greenbelt areas and open spaces, which often provide cover for criminal activity.

“At present, some of the biggest safety and operational challenges affecting the area include limited patrol resources and volunteer availability during certain shifts,” said Fouché.

According to Fouché, cable theft and infrastructure vandalism also continue to impact communities, while poor streetlighting in certain areas has created vulnerable spots for residents travelling at night or during early morning hours.

She said delayed reporting of suspicious activity by residents remains another challenge for safety teams attempting to respond quickly to incidents.

“Community members are encouraged to remain vigilant and to report suspicious activity immediately to SAPS, CPF patrollers or private security partners operating in the area,” he said.

She said the CPF continues to work alongside SAPS, private security companies, ward councillors, and community patrol groups to improve communication, visibility and rapid response within the affected sectors.

Fouché said better co-ordination between various security stakeholders remains essential in addressing ongoing safety concerns and ensuring a stronger crime prevention presence in the area.

Residents are also being urged to play an active role in improving community safety.

According to Fouché, residents can assist significantly by ensuring alarms and perimeter security systems are functioning correctly, keeping emergency contact groups active and sharing verified information through official community channels.

“Active community participation and timely reporting can greatly improve response times and assist patrol teams in preventing crime before incidents escalate,” she said.

She encouraged residents to remain alert throughout the winter months and to continue supporting local patrol initiatives aimed at strengthening safety across Pretoria east communities.

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