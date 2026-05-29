Firefighters swiftly stop Soshanguve fire from spreading to diesel depot

A fire involving more than 200 stacked electrical poles broke out at the Soshanguve Depot on May 28, prompting a swift response from the Tshwane metro Emergency Services Department (EMS).

According to the EMS department, the fire occurred at the municipal facility in Soshanguve, and firefighters were immediately dispatched after emergency services received reports of the blaze.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the stacked electrical poles fully engulfed in flames and quickly began firefighting operations to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby infrastructure.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said, “Firefighters had to act swiftly and cautiously as the depot is situated in close proximity to a diesel depot containing fuel tankers, posing a significant risk should the fire have spread beyond the initial area.”

She added that rapid and co-ordinated firefighting efforts played a crucial role in containing the fire before it could escalate into a larger disaster.

“Due to the nature of the materials involved, firefighters utilised foam to successfully extinguish the fire and bring the incident under control,” she said.

Emergency personnel remained on scene for overhaul operations to ensure all hotspots were extinguished and that there was no risk of reignition.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and investigations are expected to commence once firefighting and safety operations have been completed.

“The Fire Safety Section will conduct preliminary investigations to determine the possible cause of the incident once firefighting and overhaul operations have been completed,” confirmed Radebe-Kgiba.

The Emergency Services Department also commended all responding firefighters and personnel for their professionalism and dedication in containing the fire and protecting the surrounding infrastructure and the community.

Residents have been urged to remain vigilant and to immediately report any fire or rescue emergencies by calling the metro’s toll-free emergency number 107 or 012 358 6300/6400.

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