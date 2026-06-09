Family seeks answers after fatal Steve Biko Road accident

More than a month after the fatal Steve Biko Road accident that claimed the life of 25-year-old Phillip Bezuidenhout, his family is still searching for answers.

Despite multiple videos surfacing in the days following the collision, several questions remain unanswered, leaving Phillip’s loved ones desperate to understand exactly what happened on the night he lost his life.

Rekord is appealing to witnesses, motorists, first responders and anyone who was at the scene on May 3 to help piece together the events leading up to the accident.

The collision occurred on the evening of May 3 at the intersection of Steve Biko Road and Booysen Street in Gezina.

According to police, a maroon Honda Ballade travelling north on Steve Biko Road collided with a white Renault Kwid before the Ballade veered off the road and crashed head-on into a lamppost.

Phillip, who was a passenger in the Honda, was rushed to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. Both drivers sustained serious injuries.

His death sent shockwaves through his family, friends and the wider Pretoria community.

Phillip was remembered as a young man with a big heart, an infectious personality and a determination to overcome any obstacle. Born a little person, he broke barriers in sport, particularly cricket, and was described by his mother, Frieda, as a “ray of sunshine” who touched countless lives.

While Phillip’s memorial service has been held and his family continues to mourn his loss, they say they are still seeking clarity about the events that led to the accident.

Rekord has spoken to Willie Momberg, the driver of the maroon Honda Ballade, who confirmed that he is recovering at home.

Momberg also confirmed that he is facing a culpable homicide charge arising from the accident.

However, he declined to comment on the events leading up to the collision or what transpired on the night in question.

The driver of the white Renault Kwid has not yet been publicly identified. Rekord has made efforts to obtain comment from the driver and his family, but no response had been received at the time of publication.

Do you know the driver of the Renault Kwid or have information that could assist in understanding what happened that night?

The accident also reignited concerns about illegal street racing along Steve Biko Road, an issue residents, community leaders and local councillors have been raising for years.

While the fatal accident initially appeared to bring a halt to the racing scene, with residents reporting unusually quiet Sundays in the weeks that followed, it appears the activity has since resumed.

Residents say gatherings involving high-performance vehicles, spectators and alleged drag racing have largely returned to normal along the stretch of road.

In the days after the accident, numerous videos surfaced showing different angles of the collision and the moments leading up to it.

One video appeared to show the Renault Kwid stopping at the intersection before attempting to cross Steve Biko Road, while another captured the speed at which the Honda Ballade was travelling before impact.

The accident also sparked widespread discussion on social media, with allegations ranging from alcohol consumption and altercations at the scene to questions surrounding the actions of spectators before and after the collision.

Further questions have been raised about law enforcement efforts in the area.

Although the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has previously stated that officers are regularly deployed to the area and that enforcement operations are conducted, residents and local councillors continue to express concern that illegal street racing remains a persistent problem.

For Phillip’s family, however, the focus remains on finding answers and ensuring that no other family experiences the same heartbreak.

They have renewed their call for an end to illegal street racing, saying the only legacy they want for Phillip is to prevent another parent from having to bury a child.

Anyone with information, photographs, videos or eyewitness accounts relating to the accident is urged to come forward.

Information can be shared anonymously or with your name.

Contact Corné van Zyl at cornevz@rekord.co.za or via WhatsApp on 082 406 5039.

Information may also be provided to the AfriForum Private Prosecution Unit, headed by Advocate Gerrie Nel. The unit’s investigations department is examining the matter, and the contact person is Drew Ludick on 076 410 7051.

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Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

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