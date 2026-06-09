Bulls mascot NOT dead: Club shuts down viral hoax

A social media post claiming that a beloved Vodacom Bulls mascot performer died in a tragic accident has been confirmed as fake news by the club.

The post, which has been circulating widely online, alleges that a 27-year-old mascot performer associated with the Bulls had passed away following a sudden accident and left behind two young children.



The emotional message sparked concern among supporters, with many sharing and commenting on the post, believing it to be genuine.

However, the Vodacom Bulls have categorically denied the claims.

Communications Manager Clinton van der Berg described the allegations as “utterly false”.

When asked whether a mascot performer associated with the Bulls had recently passed away, the club simply responded: “Fake news.”

The Bulls said they are not aware of the origin of the post but confirmed that action had been taken to have it removed.

“We requested Facebook take it down. They removed the account,” Van Der Berg said.

The franchise also used the opportunity to remind supporters to rely on official channels for accurate information.

“With so much speculation and outright fake news circulating about our players and coaches, if it didn’t come from us, it’s just fiction,” Van Der Berg said.

“Our official website and social media channels are the only places to find verified, insight-driven updates and the ultimate inside track.”

The incident highlights the growing problem of misinformation on social media, where fabricated stories are often designed to generate engagement, reactions and shares before the information can be verified.

Supporters are encouraged to check information against official club statements and trusted news sources before sharing posts that make sensational claims.

Anyone who encounters suspicious content online should verify the information through official channels before helping it spread further.

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